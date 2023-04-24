Salt Security Named Hot Company in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RSA Conference, Salt Security , the leading API security company, announced that it has been named a "Hot Company" in the API security category in the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) 2023 Global InfoSec Awards . The CDM Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling products and services.

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt has the most proven and mature purpose-built API security platform, helping enterprises quickly identify and block API threats. With its powerful cloud-scale big data platform and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, Salt delivers deep context and continuous analysis to detect and defend against today's increasing API attacks, including those in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list.

"Transferring high volumes of sensitive data, APIs are fundamental to every modern organization's digital infrastructure," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "Yet API abuse continues to skyrocket as malicious actors target this expanding attack surface. Only our patented platform captures the depth of context over time needed to detect these attacks, which can unfold over days and weeks. We are honored to receive this award from Cyber Defense Magazine in recognition of the value we provide companies to prevent API attacks and strengthen their API security strategy."

The Salt Labs State of API Security Report, Q1 2023 found that attackers have upped their activity, with a 400% increase in unique attackers in the last six months. The Salt Security API Protection Platform delivers the deepest insights into API threats and vulnerabilities to quickly detect and block attacks. By applying its ML and AI algorithms, Salt can capture and baseline all API traffic over days, weeks, and even months, providing real-time analysis and correlation across billions of API calls to protect organizations from API threats.

"Salt Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2023 RSA conference beginning on April 24. The complete list of winners can be found at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

Salt is showcasing its award-winning API security platform, including just-announced enhancements to its AI algorithms and new platform capabilities for API attack detection and discovery, at the RSA Conference in San Francisco this week. Please visit Salt at Booth 1535 at the show, or to learn more about Salt Security or request a demo, go to https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit https://salt.security/

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security