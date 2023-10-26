Salt Security Named "Most Innovative API Security" Company in the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

API Security Leader Recognized for World-Class Product Innovation in the 11th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, is proud to announce that it has been named the 'Most Innovative API Security' company from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO at Salt Security. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine during CyberDefenseCon 2023 , where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. This is another testament to our dedication to delivering the simplest, most comprehensive, and effective API security offering."

Digitalization has generated many security risks, the top among them the application programming interface (API). According to the Salt Labs State of API Security Report, Q1 2023 , 94% of organizations experienced security problems in production APIs in the past year, with a 400% increase in unique attackers overall in the last six months. The Salt Security API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs.

"Salt Security embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

