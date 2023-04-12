Salt Security Named to Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2023

Corporate culture, digital presence, and growth prospects enabled the API security leader to rank among the top startup companies in North America

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2023 for the second consecutive year. Salt placed in the top 20% of this Forbes' list, created in conjunction with Statista Inc. , that ranks the 500 best growing companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and headcount growth.

Today's news follows closely on the heels of Salt being honored as a Y Combinator Top Private and Breakthrough Company , as well as on JMP Securities Cyber 66 List of Hottest Private Cybersecurity Companies .

Salt pioneered the API security market and continues to lead the industry with the most proven and mature solution available for identifying and preventing malicious API attacks. Salt combines cloud-scale big data and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) that captures the depth of context needed to detect and defend against API attacks, including those listed in the OWASP API Security Top 10.

"It's incredibly exciting for Salt to be recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "At Salt, the team is everything. We work hard to instill a collaborative culture that drives innovation while empowering our people. It's a tremendous honor to be included on this list and a testament to the hard work of our growing team."

Best Startup Employers were selected through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to join. The detailed evaluation drew on three different criteria:

Employee Satisfaction : Measured through employee retention and reviews on the employer's brand

: Measured through employee retention and reviews on the employer's brand Employer Reputation : Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis categorized as positive, neutral, or negative was extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks.

: Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis categorized as positive, neutral, or negative was extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks. Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations of website traffic, headcount growth rates, and job openings.

The companies considered in the evaluation were all headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2013 and 2020, employ at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on the analysis of more than 7 million data points across 11,000 companies. The full list of 'America's Best Startup Employers' can be found here .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Salt Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security