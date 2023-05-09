Salt Security Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplace List for 2023

Company recognized for strong corporate culture, robust benefits, and employee growth opportunities

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, announced today that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces list. This list honors American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual capacity.

Salt Security prioritizes a company culture built on collaboration, rapid innovation and flexibility, mutual respect, and distributed decision making. With a rapidly growing team of more than 200 employees, the company enhances its corporate culture and benefits with work-from-home flexibility, an unlimited vacation policy, competitive benefits, regular team gatherings, and programs that support employee well being.

"It is a tremendous honor to have Salt recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces this year," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "At Salt, we place enormous value on our dedicated and talented employees,who continually deliver exceptional results in technical innovation and building value for our customers. Being included on this list reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a culture based on equity, inclusion, diversity, and winning together."

Thousands of companies applied to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America, but only a fraction earned this recognition. To achieve this accolade, Salt employees participated in a survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, where they evaluated the company on various topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. In addition, the company's benefits were audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

To learn more about Salt Security and view current open positions, please visit: https://salt.security/careers.

