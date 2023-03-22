Salt Security Receives Ally Financial's 2023 Peace of Mind Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security is proud to announce today that it has been given the Peace of Mind award by Ally Financial, the nation's largest digital-only bank and leading auto finance company.

During the first-ever Ally Technology Partner Awards, Ally highlighted five third-party suppliers that delivered outstanding service excellence across a broad array of criteria while aligning to Ally's core values and performance standards. Companies were recognized among four key categories, focusing on operational excellence, security and data privacy, speed to market and disruptive innovation, with one supplier being named technology partner of the year.

Salt Security has been recognized as the winner in the Peace of Mind category for its industry-leading Salt Security API Protection Platform. Salt allows organizations to accelerate innovation by securing the APIs at the heart of today's digital businesses, leveraging its cloud-scale big data platform and time-tested AI and ML algorithms.

"We are honored to receive the 'Peace of Mind' award from our fantastic partners at Ally," said Michael Nicosia, co-founder and COO, Salt Security. "Just as Ally is a pioneer in digital-only banking, Salt created and defines the API security industry. We are thrilled that our best-in-class API discovery and threat protection helps Ally and other companies sleep better at night. We take care of the security so they can focus on harnessing the business value of their digital initiatives."

To be considered for the awards, a company must be an Ally technology supplier for at least one year. Winners were selected by Ally committees that evaluated and voted on supplier self-nominations.

"We launched our first annual Ally Technology Partner awards to recognize the critical vendor partners that contribute to our success, and we are blown away by the overwhelming interest," said Sathish Muthukrishnan, Ally chief information, data & digital officer. "Each winner showcases the importance and value of superior execution, quality and partnership. We are thrilled to honor them through this awards program."

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

