Salt Security Recognized on JMP Securities Cyber 66 List of Hottest Private Cybersecurity Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has been named to JMP Securities Cyber 66 list, which recognizes the 66 hottest privately held cybersecurity companies in 2023. Now in its ninth year, this annual report highlights the cybersecurity vendors who are finding market success and influencing the landscape, despite facing increased competition and economic uncertainty.

Salt has been at the forefront of establishing the API security market, creating a comprehensive platform for identifying and preventing malicious API attacks. With the most mature algorithms, the largest data set, and the most customers, the Salt platform delivers the deepest insights into the API environment and threats. Salt applies cloud-scale big data and ML and AI to enable organizations to catalog their APIs, see where they expose sensitive data, detect and block API attackers, scan and test APIs in pre-production, and provide remediation insights that developers can use to improve API security posture over time.

"Because APIs underpin every modern organization's digital operations, they make an attractive and lucrative target for malicious activity,'' said Michael Nicosia, co-founder and COO, Salt Security. "Bad actors continue to refine their tactics and techniques in how they use APIs to gain access to company systems. Sophisticated API security controls, including robust threat protection and continuous API discovery, are pivotal to keep company and customer data secure. The whole team here at Salt is honored to be recognized for our innovative approach to API security and make this prestigious list."

According to the Salt Security State of API Report, Q3 2022 , 94% of survey respondents reported they have experienced API security problems in production APIs. Through its patented API Context Engine (ACE) architecture, the Salt platform can identify the early indicators of an attack, stop attackers from advancing and turn attackers into penetration testers, leading to valuable feedback for security teams to identify and eliminate API vulnerabilities.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit https://salt.security/ .

