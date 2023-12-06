Salt Security Selected to Secure Critical Online Data of Leading Provider of Property, Automotive and Asset Information in South Africa

Lightstone selects the Salt Security API Protection Platform to secure its rapidly expanding API platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, recently announced that Lightstone, a trusted provider of property, automotive and asset data and insights services in South Africa, has chosen the Salt Security API Protection Platform to secure its rapidly expanding APIs ecosystem, which delivers all of the company's critical online data services to customers. Salt provides Lightstone the ability to defend its growing API attack surface with a purpose-built and AI-driven API security solution for API discovery, posture management, and threat protection in runtime.

Employing a hybrid infrastructure, Lightstone has API endpoints distributed across both Microsoft Azure and AWS Cloud, as well as on-premises, spanning multiple data centers in South Africa. Using the Salt API security platform, Lightstone can:

Continuously discover all APIs in its ecosystem, including zombie and shadow APIs, for a complete API inventory

Understand the information being carried across all APIs, to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive data

Easily apply API governance programs within their organization

Prevent data exfiltration and account fraud , protecting its customers' PII data

Capture insights learned in runtime to help developers harden the company's APIs

"Because information and data insights represent the core of our business, security is paramount to us. With our increasing usage of APIs, we knew we needed to adopt a robust and purpose-built solution to protect our and our customers' critical data." said George Palmer, Group Technology Officer at Lightstone. "Salt gave us the deepest insights into our API infrastructure. Salt enables us to continuously discover all the APIs in our environment, quickly spot unauthenticated APIs, and understand the purpose of each API. It solves very real data governance challenges that help us to improve the understanding of our data flows. In our ever changing environment, Salt provides a very powerful mechanism to manage this risk without introducing bureaucracy into our processes."

"APIs power the online applications and services businesses that consumers rely on every day. Yet, because organizations are rolling APIs out so quickly, they often don't know or understand the purpose of all the APIs in their environment," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder at Salt. "With our AI-driven API security platform, Lightstone can strengthen its API security posture and ensure proper API runtime protection to uncover potential threats, so it can safely and securely deliver its business research data to clients."

Due to the sensitive and personal data they transport, APIs present a lucrative target for today's cyber criminals. However, because each API has its own business logic, every API attack differs – making the ability to detect behavioral anomalies over time essential to protect APIs. By leveraging AI and ML modeling, the Salt API security platform allows companies to baseline typical API behavior to detect even the most subtle anomalies and defend against API attacks.

About Lightstone:

Lightstone is a leading provider of comprehensive data, expert insights, valuations, market intelligence and a choice of solutions on property, automotive and business assets. Through unique and proprietary data sets, Lightstone innovates to build sophisticated analytics and spatial models that simplify business processes and deploys various technologies to the industries that it serves. Our analytical, business and industry expertise are paired with our technical excellence to guide clients in managing risk and making business critical decisions. For more information, please visit: www.lightstone.co.za.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

