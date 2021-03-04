Salt Security Takes Gold as Most Innovative Security Software of the Year in 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Security Software of the Year and API Management and Security categories in the 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards . The company was also named a Bronze Winner in the Security Product and Service for Large Enterprises category. Salt Security earned this recognition among top cybersecurity and information technology vendors because its market-leading API security solution delivers unparalleled capabilities in discovering APIs and sensitive data, stopping API attacks, and remediating API vulnerabilities – securing APIs across build, deploy, and runtime phases.

"Many organizations don't recognize the risks their APIs present, assuming other devices such as WAFs or API Gateways provide sufficient protection. Unfortunately, API breaches continue, costing companies in fines and reputation," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Salt Security. "These awards, especially for Most Innovative Security Software of the Year, underscore the role of API security in enabling businesses to innovate and operate safely using APIs to connect customers and partners to critical data and services."

Salt Security's inaugural research report, " The State of API Security – Q1 2021 ," found that companies of all sizes lack sufficient API security despite the fact that APIs are critical to enabling revenue and innovation. The survey revealed that 66% of organizations admit to having delayed new application rollout because of API security concerns, 91% had a security incident last year, and 54% have no runtime security for APIs in place.

To address the API security gap, the Salt Security API Protection Platform secures the APIs at the heart of all modern applications. Supporting more use cases and environments than any other API security offering, Salt delivers the context enterprises need to protect APIs across build, deploy, and runtime phases of the application lifecycle. The Salt C-3ATM Context-based API Analysis Architecture combines complete coverage and an ML/AI-driven big data engine to deliver the rich context needed to protect APIs.

To learn more about the Salt Security API Protection Platform and request a demo, please visit: https://salt.security/ .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security