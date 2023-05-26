Salt Security Takes Home UK National Technology Award Trophy

API security earns the spotlight as Salt impresses judges and wins Cybersecurity Solution of the Year category

PALO ALTO, Calif., May, 26 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has been named a winner at the prestigious National Technology Awards that took place in London last night. The company took home the trophy for Cybersecurity Solution of the Year, highlighting the huge impact application programming interfaces (APIs) are having as the digital economy evolves, driving the need to protect APIs from misuse and attackers.

"We're delighted to be named Cybersecurity Solution of the Year at the National Technology Awards this year in the UK," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder at Salt Security. "As the building blocks of the modern Internet and applications, APIs fuel innovation and digital services. Yet, their growing adoption has also expanded organizations' attack surfaces, making them a favored target for attackers to access critical company data and systems. This award acknowledges the unique capabilities provided by the Salt Security API Protection Platform to address API security risks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs."

Salt combines an API data lake with the industry's most mature machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to give organizations the context over time needed to detect growing API attacks, which can unfold over days, weeks, and even months. Salt enables organizations to easily catalog all of their APIs, see which ones expose sensitive data, and detect and block API attackers in runtime.

Salt delivers advanced API threat detection to block malicious API attacks, including threats outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. With remediation insights, Salt also empowers developers to improve API security posture. The combination of leadership in both the market and technology earned Salt the title of Cybersecurity Solution of the Year at the UK's National Technology Awards.

The 7th annual National Technology Awards celebrate the pioneers of technology and encourage excellence, providing the most comprehensive celebration of technology of the year. The National Technology Awards are organized by National Technology News.

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

