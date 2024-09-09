Salt Security to Showcase API Security Innovation at Kong API Summit

Company's Field CTO Nick Rago to lead session on securing expanding API attack surfaces

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced the company's upcoming participation and attendance at the Kong API Summit24 , taking place virtually on September 11-12. Throughout the course of the two-day event, over 1,000 API innovators, microservices masters, and AI visionaries from around the world will join together to explore how organizations can build better digital experiences.

As a 'Gorilla' sponsor, an invite only sponsorship, Salt will have a virtual booth, where the company will showcase its latest innovations and demo the Salt Security API Security Protection Platform. Salt's Field CTO Nick Rago will also be leading a session titled "Taming the API Monster: How to Secure Your APIs Before They Bite You" on September 11 at 5:05 pm ET.

In addition, attendees can explore an on-demand session from Salt on the "State of API Security," led by Eric Schwake, Director of Product Marketing.

To register for the event, and attend Salt's virtual booth, please visit: API Summit 2024: September 11th - 12th | Kong Inc. (konghq.com)

About Salt Security

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Protecting some of the largest enterprises in the world, Salt's API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt's posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale. Unlike other API governance solutions, Salt Security's AI-based runtime engine pulls from the largest data lake in order to continuously train the engine. Salt supports organizations through the entire API journey from discovery, to posture governance and threat protection. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

