Salt Security Wins "Best in API Security" Accolade in 2023 API Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named "Best in API Security" in the 2023 API Awards . The company's API security platform, with its powerful cloud-scale big data and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, was recognized for its ability to deliver the adaptive intelligence required to identify and defend against today's increasing API attacks, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list .

According to the 2023 State of the CISO report, 95% of CISOs plan to prioritize API security over the next two years, a 12% increase compared with two years ago. The Salt platform gives security teams the deepest insights into API threats and vulnerabilities to easily and quickly detect the reconnaissance activity of cyber criminals and block them before they can successfully reach their objective. By applying its ML and AI algorithms, Salt can capture and baseline all API traffic over days, weeks, and even months, providing real-time analysis and correlation across billions of API calls to protect organizations from API threats.

"Attacks on APIs show no signs of slowing down," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder, Salt Security. "Bad actors know APIs transport all types of valuable and lucrative sensitive information. By leveraging cloud-scale big data and AI, Salt provides organizations with the most effective API security solution to mitigate these increasing threats and risks. We are honored to receive this accolade from the API World Awards for the second time, underpinning our dedication for securing the modern enterprise."

The API Awards celebrate innovation, adoption and reception in the API and microservices industry and by the developer community. The 2023 API Awards were given out across 20 categories, and winners were selected by an advisory board for API World, made up of industry veterans.

The 2023 API Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Tuesday, October 24 during the API World Conference, the world's largest API and microservices conference and exhibition, taking place at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

