Salt Security Wins Gold at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, is thrilled to announce its first place win at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has honored Salt as a Gold winner in both Most Innovative Security Company of the Year – Security Software and Application Programming Interface (API) Management and Security, highlighting its outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores our commitment to securing digital infrastructures and safeguarding against cyber threats.

The Salt Security API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights into API threats and vulnerabilities, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. Salt also provides the industry's first API posture governance engine, helping organizations govern their API-first journeys using API intelligence to discover and effectively manage API assets, and ensuring that corporate standards and industry best practices are followed throughout an API's lifecycle.

"Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

"Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application," says Michael Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer at Salt Security. "This acknowledgment fuels our ongoing commitment to delivering the simplest, most comprehensive, and effective API security offering. Receiving this award from the Globee Awards validates our innovative efforts and unwavering dedication to customer security."

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

You can find the full list of this year's winners at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

About Salt Security

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application.

