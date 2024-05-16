Salt Security's Daniela Costa Recognized in CRN Women of the Channel 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has named Daniela Costa, Salt Security's Sales Director of Latin America, to the prestigious 2024 CRN Women of the Channel list. CRN's Women of the Channel list recognizes innovative, strategic female leaders who consistently demonstrate their dedication to innovating and fostering success for their partners and customers.

Leveraging 25 years of industry expertise, Costa has played a pivotal role in crafting a vibrant and highly effective channel program at Salt Security. A crucial aspect of Costa's work has been focused on raising awareness in emerging markets around the critical importance of ensuring robust security for APIs. This emphasis is particularly timely, given the exponential demand for API security solutions. By championing this cause, she has not only strengthened long-term relationships with partners but also positioned them as thought leaders in their regions.

"It is an honor to be named as a Woman of the Channel once again, representing Salt Security." said Daniela Costa, Sales Director, Latin America at Salt Security. "My 25-year career in technology has been composed through close collaboration with partners and I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. Future success with partners hinges on building trust and establishing a continuous exchange of experiences. By fostering an ongoing exchange of experiences, we can create an ideal scenario where everyone benefits and thrives."

In this last year, Costa also spearheaded the Sales Certification - Associate Level, an entry-level sales training program. This comprehensive initiative covered how to effectively position and license Salt's platform, and highlighted unique technical differentiators. To better serve local partners in Latin America, the program was delivered in both Portuguese and Spanish. This strategic approach led to remarkable success, with over 170 sales certifications issued to LATAM partners within the year.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

Annually, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership positively impact the technology industry. Through this acknowledgment, CRN celebrates these women for their steadfast commitment to advancing channel excellence.

To learn more about Salt Security or request a demo, go to https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

