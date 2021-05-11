SALT to Partner with iConnections on Networking Solutions for New York Event

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a global thought leadership forum, will partner with iConnections, a technology platform, to provide networking solutions for SALT New York, which will take place September 13-15, 2021 at the new Javits Center Expansion. SALT will use the proprietary iConnections platform to connect asset allocators, investment managers and entrepreneurs, both at the live event and virtually.

The new SALT-iConnections partnership will bring industry-leading events, focused on both premier insights and networking opportunities, to the alternative investment community. SALT, founded in 2009, has hosted prestigious forums in Singapore, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi, in addition to its flagship annual U.S. event. iConnections' Global Alternative Investment Conference, launching in January 2022, is a new event at the Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach during hedge fund week. iConnections co-founder and CEO Ron Biscardi previously co-founded and served as the CEO of Context Summits.

"iConnections has built tremendous technology that brings investor networking into the modern era," said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and chairman of SALT. "We're thrilled to partner with Ron and his team to make SALT events more productive and efficient for investors and founders in our community."

SALT delegates will gain access to the iConnections platform, where Limited Partners (LPs) can perform research, schedule meetings and teleconference with General Partners (GPs), who can upload detailed company information. Users will have extended access to the platform before and after SALT New York and will be able to manage their personal event agenda. iConnections launched its purpose-built platform in 2020 with Funds4Food, a cap intro-style virtual event that brought together thousands to benefit global charities addressing food insecurity.

"SALT brings together the most influential investors and entrepreneurs in the world and is one of the must-attend events on the annual calendar," said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections. "We're excited to combine our technology and meetings expertise with SALT's premier thought leadership to foster high-level collaboration."

SALT New York will be one of the first major thought leadership events in the post-COVID era. While SALT anticipates a large in-person presence, organizers are excited to offer a robust virtual participation option for those unable to travel to the event. Remote delegates will be able to watch select content and network with fellow attendees on the iConnections platform. The Javits Center Expansion will have a variety of advanced safety protocols in place, and SALT will continue to consult public health officials regarding event best practices.

To learn more about SALT New York, request an invitation, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit salt.org.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum dedicated to empowering big ideas across finance, technology and policy. Founded in 2009, SALT's flagship annual conference brings together the world's foremost investors, creators, and thinkers for three days of collaboration and networking. Visit salt.org to learn more or connect with SALT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About iConnections

iConnections is a software-powered community connecting the investment management industry. On the platform, managers securely share company information with allocators, who can seamlessly evaluate and engage with relevant managers. The scalable technology powering iConnections can be used for all types of bespoke investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit https://iconnections.io to learn more.

