SALT Welcomes Julia Granström as Head of Business Development

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT - School of Applied Technology is excited to announce that Julia Granström will be joining them as Head of Business Development.

With a strong background in driving organizational growth and fostering innovative solutions, Julia will play a key role in expanding SALT's ability to address Europe's tech talent shortage through forward-thinking learning initiatives.

Julia brings extensive experience in business development, organizational growth, and skills development, including her recent role as Head of Learning Consulting at Brights Learning. During her time there, she successfully established a new business unit focused on strategic learning support and skills development, helping organizations enhance their competitiveness in an evolving market. Prior to this, Julia held strategic roles at Academic Work, where she specialized in designing scalable service models and advising on strategic workforce planning.

"I am thrilled to welcome Julia to SALT," says Camilla Wallin, CEO of SALT. Her expertise in building impactful services and her passion for learning & development align perfectly with our vision. Julia's innovative approach and experience will enable us to further strengthen our reskilling and upskilling offer, focusing on bridging the skills gap and addressing the growing demand for workforce transformation strategies. Thanks to this key recruitment, we will continue to support businesses across Sweden in adapting to future challenges and building the talent they need to succeed.

SALT has built its brand by focusing on skills matching and try-and-hire solutions of full-stack developers for their clients. With this key recruitment, SALT is now strengthening its tailored offerings in reskilling and upskilling, enabling businesses to address evolving workforce needs and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Julia shares her excitement about the opportunity: "Joining SALT as Head of Business Development is an honor. I look forward to collaborating with the team to develop our client value , helping businesses address their tech talent challenges and achieve lasting success in a rapidly evolving world."

Julia's appointment marks a new step in SALT's ongoing commitment to solving Europe's tech talent challenges and driving impactful innovation in the industry.

