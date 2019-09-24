Saltchuk Selects Icertis for Enterprise-Wide Contract Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that Saltchuk, a North American transportation and distribution company, has chosen the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform as its enterprise-wide contract lifecycle management solution.

Saltchuk is one of the largest family owned enterprises in Washington state. The Saltchuk family of companies employ more than 5,800 people and consist of a diverse portfolio of shipping, logistics, energy distribution, marine services and air cargo companies including Foss, TOTE, Northern Aviation Services, Hyak Supply Chain, Tropical Shipping and NorthStar Energy. The company needed a single contract management platform to provide an enterprise-wide solution for its portfolio companies, enabling them to optimize contracting for their businesses. In addition, Saltchuk required a solution that would reduce risk by improving compliance with government contracting regulations, including the U.S. Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) standards, and proactively monitor contractual obligations in third-party contracts.

"At Saltchuk, we are focused on building the best family of transportation and distribution companies in North America," said Andy Aley, Associate General Counsel at Saltchuk. "We chose Icertis' enterprise-wide contract management system to help us achieve our goals and drive efficiency in our contracting processes. The ICM platform will help us accelerate our business, reduce risk and optimize our commercial relationships. It was important for us to choose a system that allows us to manage today's contracting challenges while remaining flexible enough to adapt as our business grows."

Saltchuk selected the ICM platform because of its ability to configure workflow and business rules to support the discrete requirements of the company's subsidiaries, while rolling up key reporting and commercial insights to the corporate level. In addition, Icertis' cutting-edge AI technology, including the ICM DiscoverAI App, will enable the company to identify clauses and surface hidden contract attributes in third party contracts thereby reducing risk of missed obligations and entitlements. The ICM platform will also support the FAR and DFARS standards that impact Saltchuk's divisions that work with the United States government.

"Saltchuk companies tackle complex logistics and distribution challenges to provide critical services in remote communities, often in harsh environments," said Anand Veerkar, Chief Sales Officer of Icertis. "Across the transportation industry, leading organizations are digitally transforming their commercial foundation to accelerate contracting, gain better visibility into their enterprise-wide commitments and optimize business relationships. We're thrilled to help a local, family-owned, Pacific Northwest company reimagine contracting and grow its operational footprint."

