SaltMED™ Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Jabil Following Record Year of Sales for The SaltFacial® Skin Renewal System

The agreement will further enable the exponential growth of The SaltFacial system due to high consumer demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

CARDIFF, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltMED™, a medical device company focused on innovative medical aesthetic technology, is pleased to announce the manufacturing agreement with Jabil (NYSE: JBL), to become the company's manufacturer and supplier of SaltMED's current and future products.

The SaltFacial device is paramount to medical aesthetic practices and providers around the world who are seeking a patented and true medical facial technology made in the USA. Current SaltFacial providers are seeing over 70% of their patients schedule their next appointment within 4-6 weeks for a SaltFacial treatment immediately after their first treatment, leading to tremendous practice growth on other services as well such as skincare and injectables. "The SaltFacial is the most utilized device in both of my practices. It can be used on every patient, every day, with 100% satisfaction. I would invest in this technology again and again," Dr. Gregory Chernoff, Triple Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon.