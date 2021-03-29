Saltmine Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding to Transform Enterprise Workplace Management

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltmine , the leading end-to-end digital workplace platform helping the world's largest corporations seamlessly optimize their office space, last month announced that it has raised $20 million in new funding. The Series A round included a new investment from JLL Spark, the strategic investment arm of commercial real estate services firm JLL , as well as participation from existing investors Jungle Ventures and Xplorer Capital. In addition to its capital investment, JLL has entered into an agreement to sell Saltmine's software directly to its customers, creating a powerful distribution channel for Saltmine's innovative platform.

Saltmine empowers customers to make informed decisions that will help enhance workplace collaboration, improve the employee experience and reduce costs. Its platform houses all workplace data – including strategy, design, pricing, and portfolio analytics – in one place. By combining real-time data aggregated from utilization sensors and employee sentiment information, Saltmine is an essential tool for any company looking to continuously optimize and make their workplace more agile and responsive to changing employee needs and business goals.

"Real estate is the second largest cost for companies and has a direct impact on their largest cost – their people," said Shagufta Anurag, Founder & CEO of Saltmine. "We're thrilled to have the support of our investors who are committed to the creation of great workplace experiences. Their support is paramount as we enable our customers to digitally transform and optimize their portfolio and bring employees safely back to work in a space that supports the future of work."

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused office closures worldwide, and permanently changed the employee-workplace relationship. This has resulted in entirely new and unprecedented levels of complexity and created an urgency for companies to optimize their tailored portfolios for this new normal. For global heads of real estate faced with these new realities, Saltmine's insights and solutions have never been more valuable.

Saltmine's corporate clients include PG&E, Snowflake and Workday, among other leading firms. With its new financing, Saltmine will continue to invest in talent and expand its portfolio of Global 2000 companies, many of which are seeking to re-invent their offices in a resilient, hybrid manner amid the global pandemic.

"We strive to deliver innovative technology solutions to modernize legacy processes and address the biggest pain points in commercial real estate," said Yishai Lerner, co-CEO of JLL Technologies, the technology division of JLL. "Saltmine seamlessly aggregates workplace data from sensors and other services into actionable insights to help adapt to the changing office environment. We're thrilled to back and partner with Saltmine as it continues on its journey to be the leading platform for workplace strategy, planning, design and management."

Through its work with JLL and other major commercial real estate and design firms including Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark, Interior Architects and Space Matrix, Saltmine has created a series of network effects, quickly establishing itself in a new category of enterprise cloud technology.

Saltmine also announced last month that Jim Baum will join its Board of Directors and Shawn Green will join as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Baum, who currently serves as an Executive-in-Residence at General Catalyst as well as Chairman of the data company Cazena, has more than 25 years of experience in leading growth at innovative technology firms. Mr. Baum previously led Dyn, which was acquired by Oracle, and Netezza, an IBM company. Mr. Green brings extensive enterprise sales and leadership experience to his new role as CRO, where he will be integral to further establishing Saltmine's presence in North America.

Founded in 2017 to serve a global client base, Saltmine has grown to have more than 125 employees in five offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

