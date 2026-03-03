SALTO® Expands Product Line with Five New Additions Built for Maker and CTE Spaces

New maker tables, carts, storage, and wall-mount options bring more flexibility to today's hands-on learning environments.

MIDLAND, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Systems today announced five new product additions to SALTO®, its education-first furniture line designed for flexible, multi-purpose learning spaces. The expansion responds directly to growing demand from Maker and Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs, where hands-on learning environments require furniture that adapts as quickly as the curriculum does.

SALTO CTE Productline Additions Maker Table with Uprights featues a pegboard, markerboard, and monitor mount connector.

Launched in 2024, SALTO® was built from the ground up to "Flip Your Space", giving schools mobile, modular furniture that transforms classrooms from one setup to the next in seconds. Since its debut, educators, architects, and dealers have responded enthusiastically to the line's combination of functionality, distinctive aesthetics, and lasting durability.

"Maker and CTE spaces are showing up in more project designs than ever. Educators need furniture that's purpose-built for that environment," said Kelly Wehner, President of Case Systems. "These additions were developed by listening to what teachers and students need. Every product gives schools more configurations, more flexibility, and a stronger foundation for hands-on learning."

The five new additions include:

Maker Table with Uprights — A new workstation configuration featuring short double-bay uprights with a pegboard, a personal magnetic markerboard, and a monitor mount connector. Available with butcherblock or high-pressure laminate tops, this setup keeps tools and technology within reach while preserving clear sightlines for teachers across the room.

Maker Cart with Uprights + 30" Depth — A new upright-equipped cart with pegboard storage, joining the existing 3D printer cart. Both carts are now offered in a 30" depth to accommodate larger printers, tools, and equipment while coordinating seamlessly with standard countertop depths.

Maker Centers with Doors — New enclosed-door models that round out the Maker Center offering, giving educators secure, closed storage options for equipment and everyday supplies.

30" Deep Mobile Storage (120 & 220 Series) — The popular 120 and 220 Series mobile storage cabinets are now available in a deeper 30" version, sized to match standard countertops and support larger fabrication equipment such as 3D printers and CNC machines.

12 New Wall Mount Panel System Configurations — A significant expansion of the wall-mount panel system with 12 additional models. The system's industrial design and modular flexibility are what make it a standout, and now educators have even more ways to dial in exactly what each room needs.

All product additions are available to order now. Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, SALTO® reflects Case Systems' decades-long commitment to quality, innovation, and the belief that better classrooms build brighter futures.

To learn more about the expanded SALTO® line, visit casesystems.com/salto.

About Case Systems

Case Systems is a leading American manufacturer of educational casework and furniture. Headquartered in Midland, Michigan, the company has equipped tens of thousands of K-12 classrooms with durable, innovative products that support the way educators teach and students learn. SALTO® is its education-first brand of mobile, modular furniture for today's dynamic learning environments.

Contact: Nina Neuschuetz | 989.496.0451 | [email protected]

SOURCE Case Systems