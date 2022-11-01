Salts and flavored salts market to grow by USD 7.95 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with A. Vogel AG and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The salts and flavored salts market is projected to grow by USD 7.95 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The strategies adopted by leading players and the growing demand for pink Himalayan salt is anticipated to boost the growth of the Salts and Flavored Salts Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Salts and Flavored Salts Companies:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2022-2026

Himalayan chef: The company offers salts and flavored salts such as pink salt, white salt, and black salt.

The company offers salts and flavored salts such as pink salt, white salt, and black salt. K S AG: The company offers Nutriks sea salt which contains minerals giving food products a special flavor.

The company offers Nutriks sea salt which contains minerals giving food products a special flavor. McCormick and Co. Inc.: The company offers McCormick garlic salt which is an instant flavor booster that savvy cooks count on in the kitchen

The company offers McCormick garlic salt which is an instant flavor booster that savvy cooks count on in the kitchen SaltWorks Inc.: The company offers a wide range of salts and flavored salts under various brands such as Artisan, Fusion, Pure ocean, and others.

The company offers a wide range of salts and flavored salts under various brands such as Artisan, Fusion, Pure ocean, and others. SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO: The company offers a wide range of flavored salts such as black truffle salt, black truffle sea salt cherrywood smoked salt, and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Salts And Flavored Salts Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Salts And Flavored Salts Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments in the Salts and Flavored Salts Market

During the forecast period, the online segment will significantly increase its market share for salts and flavored salts. Offline is another market segment where vendors can experience significant growth. Customers have the advantage of inspecting food and beverage products, including salts and flavored salts, by looking for packaging flaws and checking the product's expiration date before purchasing through the offline channel, which is thought to be the most effective marketing strategy. Vendors promote offline sales through market expansion plans and provide products in various geographic locations. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Key Regions for Salts and Flavored Salts Market

During the forecast period, North America will account for 44% of market growth. In North America, the US is the major market for salts and flavored salts. Salts and flavored salts market growth in North America will be aided by strategic initiatives by vendors, such as innovative product launches and the rising adoption of genuine and high-quality iodized salts.

Salts and Flavored Salts Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the salts and flavored salts market is the strategies used by top players. The market for salts and flavored salts is extremely competitive. Due to this, suppliers all over the world are putting more emphasis on obtaining regulatory agency approval for their salts and flavored salts, from the US FDA. Vendors use tactics like new product launches, partnerships, alliances, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and expansion projects to combat the competition in the market.

Due to intense competition in the market, established vendors are expected to expand their market presence through alliances and partnerships. Throughout the forecast period, such initiatives are expected to boost market growth. However, the factors such as health risks and diseases related to salt and sodium may impede the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the soy flour market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionery, meat substitutes, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Soup Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the soup market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Salts And Flavored Salts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. Vogel AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amagansett sea salt Co., Cornish Sea Salt Co., El Nasr Salines Co., HimalaSalt Sustainable Sourcing LLC, Himalayan chef, Hoosier Hill Farm LLC, INFO SA, ITC Ltd., K S AG, McCormick and Co. Inc, Olde Thompson Inc., SaltWorks Inc., SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO, Suprasel, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TWANG PARTNERS LTD., and United Salt Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A. Vogel AG

Exhibit 89: A. Vogel AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: A. Vogel AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A. Vogel AG - Key offerings

10.4 El Nasr Salines Co.

Exhibit 92: El Nasr Salines Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: El Nasr Salines Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: El Nasr Salines Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Himalayan chef

Exhibit 95: Himalayan chef - Overview



Exhibit 96: Himalayan chef - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Himalayan chef - Key offerings

10.6 Hoosier Hill Farm LLC

Exhibit 98: Hoosier Hill Farm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 99: Hoosier Hill Farm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Hoosier Hill Farm LLC - Key offerings

10.7 K S AG

S AG Exhibit 101: K S AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: K S AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: K S AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: K S AG - Segment focus

10.8 McCormick and Co. Inc

Exhibit 105: McCormick and Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 106: McCormick and Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: McCormick and Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 108: McCormick and Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: McCormick and Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.9 Olde Thompson Inc.

Exhibit 110: Olde Thompson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Olde Thompson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Olde Thompson Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 SaltWorks Inc.

Exhibit 113: SaltWorks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: SaltWorks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SaltWorks Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO

SALT CO Exhibit 116: SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO - Overview

SALT CO - Overview

Exhibit 117: SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO - Product / Service

SALT CO - Product / Service

Exhibit 118: SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO - Key offerings

10.12 TWANG PARTNERS LTD.

Exhibit 119: TWANG PARTNERS LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 120: TWANG PARTNERS LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: TWANG PARTNERS LTD. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio