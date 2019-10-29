SaltStack Named 2019 Startup of the Year by Golden Bridge Awards in Cyber Security Services Category

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack® , the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, today announced that SaltStack was named the Gold award winner for Startup of the Year in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards for Cyber Security Services. SaltStack was recognized for its leadership in developing a collaborative solution for SecOps automation that can be used by enterprise IT and security teams for continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation.

SaltStack SecOps is the first enterprise IT and security solution to deliver continuous compliance for digital infrastructure at scale from a single orchestration and automation platform. In fact, SaltStack SecOps is the only solution that offers full automation by mapping security policies to infrastructure configuration, scanning infrastructure against desired policies, and automating the management and remediation of vulnerabilities.

"Leaning on a legacy of trust we've built with IT operations and site reliability engineering teams around the world, the SaltStack team has applied the innovative power of scalable automation and orchestration to the substantial issue of ineffective enterprise security operations. Our latest efforts bring automation and collaboration to SecOps teams to close the gap between security awareness and actual infrastructure security," said Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO. "To be recognized for this innovation as the Golden Bridge Awards Startup of The Year in the Cyber Security Services category is superb validation that SaltStack SecOps is delivering on the promise of continuous compliance, and true vulnerability remediation at enterprise scale."

SaltStack SecOps is a collaborative solution for IT operations and security teams that includes integrated security policy compliance scans with actionable remediation routines. SaltStack software discovers and, most importantly, fixes vulnerabilities and any deviations from established security policies and gold-standard configurations.

SaltStack event-driven automation is used to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating system, Kubernetes or Docker container environments, and more. SaltStack intelligent, event-driven automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.

