SaltStack Named InfoSec Startup of the Year and Wins Three 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards for Innovative SecOps Solutions

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack® , the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, today announced SaltStack SecOps won three 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards, including Most Innovative Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management solution, Most Innovative Compliance solution, and Most Innovative Patch and Configuration Management solution. SaltStack was also honored with the Editor's Choice Award for InfoSec Startup of the Year.

SaltStack SecOps is the first enterprise IT and security solution to deliver continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation for digital infrastructure at scale from a single orchestration and automation platform. It is a collaborative solution for IT operations and security teams that includes integrated security policy compliance scans with actionable remediation routines that discover and fix vulnerabilities and any deviations from defined security policies and gold-standard configurations.

"SaltStack SecOps is changing what is possible in cybersecurity. It is the first true orchestration and automation platform designed to help IT operations and security teams efficiently collaborate to secure digital enterprise infrastructure," said Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO. "Recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine across several categories underscores our unique ability to make security operations teams more collaborative and effective. SaltStack innovation delivers real security and compliance for inherently complex modern infrastructure through industry-leading automation."

SaltStack SecOps scans an organization's infrastructure in real-time to determine non-compliance with policies including CIS Benchmarks , and then automates remediation of any discovered vulnerability or misconfiguration. It leverages SaltStack's event-driven automation to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating system, Kubernetes or Docker container environments, and more. SaltStack intelligent automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.

"We're thrilled to name the SaltStack SecOps solution as the winner of the Most Innovative Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management solution, Most Innovative Compliance solution and Most Innovative Patch and Configuration Management solution awards. Moreover, we're proud to offer SaltStack our Editor's Choice award for InfoSec Startup of the Year," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "SaltStack won these awards because they're pioneering the SecOps movement using an innovative, automated approach to help companies ensure compliance and secure their infrastructure from the next generation of cybercriminals."

SecOpsDays SLC at SaltConf19

Join SaltStack and hundreds of security operations, SRE, DevOps, and IT operations professionals on Tuesday, November 19, in Salt Lake City for SecOpsDays SLC hosted at SaltConf19 , the sixth annual SaltStack user conference. Registration is free but seats are limited. RSVP now.

Attend this half-day seminar to learn the latest best practices and approaches for effective and efficient IT infrastructure security. Your peers in security and IT operations will share real-word insights and demonstrate collaborative, automated application of industry-standard security policies and benchmarks.

Learn from Mark Sunday, Oracle CIO (retired), Renee Murphy, Forrester Research principal analyst, Will Gregorian, Addepar CISO, Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO, Thomas Hatch, SaltStack CTO, and SaltStack customers IBM Cloud, Liberty Mutual Insurance and many more.

