SaltStack, Now Part of VMware, to Showcase Innovation in IT Infrastructure Automation and SecOps at SaltConf20 Virtually Everywhere

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack ®, the creators of intelligent automation for security operations and IT teams, and now part of VMware, today announced the agenda for SaltConf20 Virtually Everywhere , its seventh-annual global user conference, taking place virtually on October 29, 2020. This year's event will bring together IT and security operations professionals to learn about SaltStack's latest innovations in ITOps, NetOps and SecOps and how to automate more secure and reliable digital infrastructure for modern business.

SaltConf20 includes a full day packed with interactive content, impactful presentations, technical insight, networking opportunities, as well as contests and giveaways. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with SaltStack engineers, customers, partners and community members around SaltStack automation. The agenda offers keynotes, breakout sessions and connection to the Salt community not offered anywhere else.

"2020 has introduced so many unforeseen challenges and the world is a vastly different place –both personally and professionally – than it was just a year ago. These challenges have forever changed how we work, and as a result, how we automate, control and secure IT infrastructure," said Marc Chenn, SaltStack co-founder and senior director of SaltStack Business Development, VMware. "On behalf of Tom Hatch, the SaltStack team, as well as the wider VMware family, we're thrilled to be hosting SaltConf20 'Virtually Everywhere' for our customers, partners and community members. It's never been more important to focus on how we can tap into innovations like automation to create more secure and reliable infrastructure for whatever uncertainties life throws at us next."

SaltConf20 will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MDT, featuring five "stages" of concurrent programming from SaltStack, as well as partners and customers. Agenda highlights include:

SaltConf20 Opening Keynote Welcome from Marc Chenn followed by remarks from Purnima Padmanabhan , VP and GM of Cloud Automation at VMware, and Tom Hatch , SaltStack co-founder, creator of SALT, and leader of SaltStack Engineering at VMware

Welcome from followed by remarks from , VP and GM of Cloud Automation at VMware, and , SaltStack co-founder, creator of SALT, and leader of SaltStack Engineering at VMware The Future of VMware Open Source featuring Tom Hatch and Dirk Hohndel, VP and chief open source officer at VMware

featuring and Dirk Hohndel, VP and chief open source officer at VMware NetOps Automation with SaltStack and ServiceNow featuring Stoyan Markov, Do It Wise CTO

featuring Stoyan Markov, Do It Wise CTO Building a More Secure Enterprise with SaltStack SecOps featuring Alex Peay , VMware director of SaltStack Product Management

featuring , VMware director of SaltStack Product Management Build a Self-Healing System with Event Driven Automation featuring Gareth Greenaway , SaltStack Senior Software Developer

featuring , SaltStack Senior Software Developer Salt Evolution: From config management to orchestration and beyond featuring Liam Greenwood , University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Research Computing IT Manager

SaltConf20 is the best opportunity of the year to connect with like-minded SaltStack experts and the community, to share knowledge and build valuable networks. Session topics include innovations in infrastructure automation, network automation, cloud management, Infrastructure as Code, security, compliance, and more. Throughout the conference, there will be ample opportunities to collaborate with the Salt community on topics that include tips, tricks and best practices in integrating SaltStack Enterprise with VMware vRealize Automation, AWS, Fortinet firewalls, Cisco Native Network Minions, Atlassian, and ServiceNow. This year's sponsors include VMware and Suse.

Registration is open and free. Click here for more information about SaltConf20 and to register now .

On October 13, 2020, VMware completed its acquisition of SaltStack to bolster its software configuration management and infrastructure automation. Read more details here.

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

