SaltStack SecOps Named Best SecOps Security Solution in 2020 by Tech Ascension Awards

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack®, the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, today announced SaltStack SecOps products were recognized as the Best SecOps Security Solution in the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards, and as a Silver Winner in the Security Software category of the One Planet Awards. SaltStack SecOps products, SaltStack Comply and SaltStack Protect, are the first enterprise security operations solutions to deliver automated and orchestrated continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation for production infrastructure at scale from a single platform.

"SaltStack is recognized for delivering unsurpassed intelligent automation and collaboration software for security operations teams," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "SaltStack SecOps stood out as the only enterprise security automation product that can scan an infrastructure environment, determine non-compliance with policies such as a CIS Benchmark, DISA-STIGS, or NIST, and then automate remediation of any discovered system-level vulnerabilities or misconfigurations. This unique solution helps SecOps teams drive true infrastructure security – regardless of complexity and scale."

SaltStack Comply, which provides continuous compliance for SaltStack customers, offers access to a live and growing repository of industry-validated compliance profiles including CIS Benchmarks. Each profile includes hundreds of up-to-date issue definitions, scans, and automated remediation actions leveraging SaltStack configuration management and infrastructure automation capabilities. Security and IT operations customers can also create jobs for review and approval before changes are executed. SaltStack integrates directly with third-party systems like ServiceNow for change tracking and reporting.

SaltSack Protect delivers active, fully automated vulnerability remediation for IT security teams. SaltStack Protect actively ingests CVEs then performs scans and executes remediation workflows to fix vulnerabilities. SaltStack customers receive vulnerability content as a service so security and operations teams can use SaltStack configuration automation to check installed package versions on all systems, identify vulnerabilities, and install patches to remediate them.

"SaltStack has worked tirelessly to build automated vulnerability remediation and continuous compliance solutions for SecOps teams looking to use our powerful heritage infrastructure configuration automation. Recognition from both the Tech Ascension Awards and the One Planet Awards is further validation that SaltStack event-driven automation is first to deliver real infrastructure security, not just vulnerability and compliance awareness, at scale," said Marc Chenn, CEO of SaltStack.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the very best innovation in SecOps, DevOps, and container technology. In the inaugural round of the Tech Ascension Awards, more than 50 cutting-edge companies submitted, and only a handful were selected that stood above the rest. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers. Similarly, the One Planet Awards recognize outstanding executives, teams, new products and services from all over the world for their excellence.

Learn more about SaltStack SecOps products, or try it yourself.

SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven infrastructure automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web-scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams.

