SaltStack SecOps Named Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack® , the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, today announced that SaltStack SecOps was named Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

SaltStack SecOps is the first enterprise IT and security solution to deliver continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation for digital infrastructure at scale from a single orchestration and automation platform. SaltStack SecOps is a collaborative solution for IT operations and security teams that includes integrated security policy compliance scans with actionable remediation routines that discover and fix vulnerabilities and any deviations from defined security policies and gold-standard configurations.

"SaltStack SecOps is the first true orchestration and automation platform designed to help IT operations and security teams efficiently collaborate to secure digital enterprise infrastructure. This award is further validation that the SaltStack automation platform, built for speed and scale, actually delivers real infrastructure security and not just vulnerability awareness," said Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO. "While other products can tell you your house is on fire , they do nothing to put it out. SaltStack takes action beyond alerts and reports with automated corrective remediation against any discovered vulnerability in seconds."

SaltStack SecOps scans an organization's infrastructure in real-time to determine non-compliance with policies including CIS Benchmarks, DISA-STIGS, or NIST and then automates remediation of any discovered vulnerability or misconfiguration. SaltStack event-driven automation is used to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating system, Kubernetes or Docker container environments, and more. SaltStack intelligent automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.

To watch a video of SaltStack SecOps in action, or to try it yourself, click here .

SaltConf19

Make sure to save the date for SaltConf19, the sixth annual SaltStack user conference, returning to Salt Lake City on November 18-19, 2019. More details are available at https://www.saltconf.com .

About SaltStack

SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven infrastructure automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web-scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com

