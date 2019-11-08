SaltStack to Host SecOpsDays SLC During SaltConf19

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack® , the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, today announced for the first time ever it will host SecOpsDays Salt Lake City during its annual user conference, SaltConf19 , on Tuesday, November 19. This half-day seminar is open to all IT and security professionals and provides an opportunity to learn the latest SecOps best practices and approaches for true IT infrastructure security.

Notable security and IT operations executives and professionals will share real-word insights and demonstrate more collaborative, automated approaches to enforcing industry-standard security policies and benchmarks with continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation.

SecOpsDays SLC is a dedicated track of security operations content hosted in conjunction with SaltConf19 the afternoon of Tuesday, November 19th. SecOpsDays SLC is open to all IT and security professionals.

Attend SecOpsDays SLC and learn from:

- Mark Sunday, Oracle CIO (retired)

- Renee Murphy, Forrester Research principal analyst

- Will Gregorian, Addepar CISO

- SaltStack customers IBM Cloud and Liberty Mutual Insurance

- SaltStack executives Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO, and Thomas Hatch, SaltStack CTO

What:

The full SecOpsDays SLC agenda is available here . RSVP required. Access to the rest of the SaltConf19 agenda is only available to registered SaltConf19 attendees.





Where:

Salt Palace Convention Center



100 S W Temple



Salt Lake City, 84101





When:

Wednesday, November 19, 2019, 12:15 - 5:30 p.m.

For more information on SecOpsDays SLC, an agenda, speaker bios and to RSVP, click here .

SaltConf19

Register now for SaltConf19, the sixth annual SaltStack user conference, returning to Salt Lake City, November 18-19, 2019. More details are available at https://www.saltconf.com .

About SaltStack

SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven infrastructure automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web-scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com

