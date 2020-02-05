SaltStack to Showcase Award-Winning Innovation for Security Operations at RSA Conference 2020

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack®, the creators of intelligent automation software for security operations teams, returns to RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco where SaltStack SecOps was named one of the hottest products in 2019 by CSO Online. Attendees can visit SaltStack February 24-27 in booth #3129 conveniently located in the corridor between the north and south expo halls.

Visit the SaltStack booth to get a live demonstration of new versions of award-winning SaltStack solutions for infrastructure automation and security operations. Version 6.2 of SaltStack Enterprise , SaltStack Comply , and SaltStack Protect will deliver much anticipated new features for the automation and orchestration of continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation.

Schedule an innovation roadmap discussion at RSAC with Thomas Hatch, SaltStack founder and CTO, and other product and engineering executives, to learn about SaltStack advances in artificial intelligence for IT operations and security operations. Schedule a SaltStack roadmap discussion or a demo for your team here .

As an RSA Conference 2020 sponsor, SaltStack is able to offer a limited quantity of complimentary expo passes. Visit the SaltStack event page for RSA Conference to get more details and register now.

Women of Security founding sponsor

SaltStack is proud to be a founding sponsor of the Women of Security meetup community for women working in the cyber security industry. Join SaltStack at the WoSEC Crashes RSAC tea party and launch event on February 25. WoSEC is an organization dedicated to building a community for women and girls in the information security industry to create meaningful, lasting connections and relationships.

Award-winning SaltStack at RSA Conference 2020

SaltStack will celebrate a number of achievements with the cyber security community at RSAC. First, SaltStack was named a finalist in two 2020 SC Awards categories including, " Best Enterprise Security Solution ," and " Best Risk / Policy Management Solution ." SaltStack will attend the SC Awards Gala where winners will be announced the evening of February 25.

SaltStack has also been nominated in four Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards 2020 categories including "Compliance," "InfoSec Startup of the Year," "Patch and Configuration Management," and "Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management." Winners of this award will be unveiled during expo hours beginning on February 25.

"RSA is a unique event that brings together a vast combination of expertise, talent, and perspective from the international cybersecurity community. Its energy is palpable," said Marc Chenn, CEO of SaltStack. "SaltStack is excited to contribute to RSA in such a significant capacity this year. We're thrilled in particular to be showcasing our new automated SecOps solutions and to be so actively involved with WoSEC and the cyber security community at large. RSA Conference 2020 promises to be special."

SaltStack has recently garnered widespread acclaim for the SaltStack SecOps suite of products, being named Best SecOps Security Solution by the Tech Ascension Awards and Best Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards. Notably, Cyber Defense Magazine honored SaltStack SecOps across several categories in its 2020 Global Awards, including Most Innovative Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management Solution , Most Innovative Compliance Solution , and Most Innovative Patch and Configuration Management Solution . SaltStack also received the Editor's Choice Award for InfoSec Startup of the Year by the Cyber Defense Global Awards as well as Cyber Security Startup of the Year by the Golden Bridge Awards.

