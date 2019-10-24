SaltStack to Showcase the Future of Infrastructure and Security Automation at SaltConf19

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack, the creators of intelligent automation software for IT security operations teams, today announced the agenda for SaltConf19 , its sixth-annual global user conference. Taking place November 18-19, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to more effectively control, optimize, and secure data center infrastructure using SaltStack® event-driven automation.

"The latest advances in SaltStack automation are progressively closing the gap between the teams responsible for securing and maintaining the technology the world relies on daily. SaltStack solutions deliver the powerful automation, remediation, and compliance needed to tackle the pervasive challenge of IT security," said Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO and co-founder. "SaltConf is always a highlight of my year and this year I'm excited to share several big SaltStack announcements at SaltConf19. Join us to be first to learn about new Salt projects, Salt community developments, customer success, and a new SaltStack SecOps release that is unique in helping security operations teams truly secure IT."

SaltConf19 will be two days packed with hands-on training, education, and technical insight from a range of SaltStack engineers, community leaders, customers, partners, and executives.

SaltConf19 keynote speakers include:

Mark Sunday , CIO emeritus, Oracle

, CIO emeritus, Oracle Renee Murphy , Principal Analyst risk and compliance, Forrester Research

, Principal Analyst risk and compliance, Forrester Research Marc Chenn , CEO, SaltStack

, CEO, SaltStack Thomas Hatch , CTO, SaltStack

SaltConf19 sponsors include:

Arista

Pluralsight

SUSE

Amazon Web Services

Blue Matador

Linode

Progressive Leasing

Fuse Solutions

Sue

Sunayu

Terminal Labs

Training

SaltConf19 will feature twelve unique, hands-on training courses led by SaltStack certified trainers and engineers that will teach attendees how to automate the management and security of data center infrastructure using SaltStack instances hosted in Amazon Web Services.

Courses are designed for SaltStack beginners and power users alike. Three use-case-based training tracks will be aligned with ITOps, SecOps, and NetOps, with a fourth track dedicated to cutting-edge SaltStack innovation. Attendees who participate in SaltConf19's training program will also receive one free-of-charge sitting for the SaltStack Certified Engineer certification exam.

Breakout Sessions

SaltConf19 will also offer more than 30 breakout sessions comprised of customer case studies, technical deep-dives, working group sessions, and executive keynotes. Breakout session tracks include:

Infrastructure Automation: Learn how innovative IT and network teams are harnessing the power of SaltStack orchestration and automation to deliver infrastructure optimized for digital at scale.

Learn how innovative IT and network teams are harnessing the power of SaltStack orchestration and automation to deliver infrastructure optimized for digital at scale. Security and Compliance: Learn how security operations teams use SaltStack software to turn their digital infrastructure into a digital fortress. Sessions are focused on vulnerability remediation, continuous compliance, and more.

Learn how security operations teams use SaltStack software to turn their digital infrastructure into a digital fortress. Sessions are focused on vulnerability remediation, continuous compliance, and more. Advanced Automation: Learn how innovative teams are tackling big, complex IT challenges with advanced concepts and the power of SaltStack event-driven automation.

Learn how innovative teams are tackling big, complex IT challenges with advanced concepts and the power of SaltStack event-driven automation. Tips, Tricks and Best Practices: SaltStack power users share tips and tricks to help get the most out of Salt.

Throughout the conference, there will be ample opportunities to collaborate with Salt Working Groups on topics like network automation, cloud management, Salt SSH, Windows, Salt testing, and more. Attendees are also invited to join SaltStack engineers, Salt community leaders, Salt Working Group captains, and SaltConf19 sponsors during the Salt Sprint with food, drinks, and networking, and music provided by The Saltines, the SaltStack house band.

SaltConf19 is the best opportunity of the year to connect with like-minded SaltStack experts and the community, to share knowledge and build valuable networks. Registration is open with team discounts still available for a limited time. Click here for more SaltConf19 information and to register now .

