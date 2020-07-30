SaltStack to Stream SecOps and Security Automation Sessions during Black Hat 2020

LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack ®, the creators of intelligent automation for security operations and IT teams, today announced that Thomas Hatch , CTO and technical founder, will live stream a multi-part breakout series on SecOps, security automation and the latest trends impacting infrastructure security during Black Hat 2020.

On August 5 and 6, Hatch will present eight mini sessions hosted from SaltStack's virtual booth at Black Hat 2020 at the top of the hour from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT each day. The topics will range from issues related to infrastructure security and SecOps to cybersecurity team dynamics and best practices to address known vulnerabilities lurking in IT systems. The full schedule is as follows:

August 5

11:00am PT : Does Immutable Infrastructure Need Security Scans?

12:00pm PT : Playing IT Security Roulette: Why the Security We Want is So Hard to Get!

1:00pm PT : Teams and Motivation: How Team Dynamics Drive Cybersecurity

2:00pm PT : Cybersecurity from the Inside Out—How a Different Perspective of Infrastructure Changes How We Address Cybersecurity

August 6

11:00am PT : Cybersecurity and the Network: Why Management of Network Devices Can Be So Difficult

12:00pm PT : What is SecOps, What Should it Be and Why Should You Care?

1:00pm PT : The Banana Problem: How Ubiquitous Tech Creates Cascading Issues

2:00pm PT : Look at All These Holes! There Are Many Old Vulnerabilities That Are Being Exploited; Why Are They Not Fixed?

Full session descriptions are available here .

In conjunction with Black Hat 2020, SaltStack is also making available " The State of XOps Report: Redux ," which provides an even more in-depth look at data from the first-ever "The State of XOps Report, Q2 2020 - SecOps Teams Must Automate and Align" to better understand the complexities of organizational dynamics and how they impact the operationalization of IT and security. This report is available directly from SaltStack and includes insights into:

Top technology security threats and weaknesses facing organizations.

Organizations' effectiveness at and prioritization of recognizing IT misconfiguration risks.

Attitudes towards the most dreadful infrastructure security tasks.

Organizational vulnerability to and awareness of data breaches, exploits and the consequences of a breach.

Top priorities for organizations' technology infrastructure and the tension between data security and innovation.

For more information on SaltStack's live Black Hat sessions and to download a copy of "The State of XOps Report: Redux," please visit SaltStack's Black Hat 2020 page .

About SaltStack

SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Recognized for its powerful event-driven approach to hybrid cloud infrastructure configuration and control, SaltStack software delivers continuous compliance and vulnerability remediation while providing collaborative solutions for IT and SecOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com .

