Saltverk Expands Global Access Through Landmark iHerb Distribution Partnership

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltverk, the Icelandic producer of hand-harvested flaky sea salt crafted using 100% renewable geothermal energy, today announced a new global distribution partnership with iHerb, one of the world's leading online health and wellness retailers. The agreement makes Saltverk available to iHerb customers across 180 markets worldwide.

SALTVERK FLAKY SEA SALT

The partnership marks a significant milestone for the brand, expanding access to Saltverk's sustainably produced sea salts for consumers in the United States and internationally. Through iHerb's global platform, shoppers can now discover Saltverk's full range of classic and flavored flaky sea salts, all produced in Iceland's remote Westfjords using a revived 18th-century salt-making method powered entirely by geothermal energy.

According to Saltverk founder and CEO Björn Steinar Jónsson, the collaboration was driven by organic customer demand.

"iHerb approached us because their customers were already asking for Saltverk," said Jónsson. "That kind of global, grassroots demand speaks volumes. This partnership allows millions of people in 180 markets to experience what makes Icelandic sea salt truly special."

Saltverk's process uses only one raw material, the pristine seawater of the Westfjords. By combining traditional craftsmanship with geothermal power, the company produces one of the few entirely sustainable flaky sea salts in the world. The method preserves the salt's natural mineral structure and delivers a clean, crisp flavor trusted by chefs and home cooks alike.

The brand is currently available via Saltverk.com, Amazon.com, select retailers nationwide, and now iHerb.com.

ABOUT SALTVERK

Saltverk is hand-harvested, sustainable sea salt from the remote Westfjords of Iceland. Using 100% geothermal energy and only one raw material — the pristine seawater of the region — Saltverk is one of the few entirely sustainable flaky sea salt producers in the world. The pure flavor and ingredients set Saltverk's salts apart. Saltverk can be found in the kitchens of some of the world's most renowned restaurants as well as in the homes of food enthusiasts and chefs around the globe. Saltverk is currently available via Saltverk.com, Amazon.com and select brick-and-mortar retailers. To learn more about Saltverk, visit Saltverk.com.

About iHerb Holdings, LLC

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 15 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

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SOURCE Saltverk