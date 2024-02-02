Saltwater Holdings Acquires Wilmington's The Hive Hotel

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wilmington-based real estate holding company Saltwater Holdings announced its acquisition of local boutique hotel The Hive , located at 505 N. 2nd Street.

A local real estate family, the Rosenbergs, and developer, Kaylie O'Connor, originally opened the hotel in 2019. They bought the original building in 2009 and teamed up with local interior decorator Robin Hertzog to create rooms with unique furniture and artwork -- mixing modern styles and bright colors in a home-like atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of The Hive and deeply honored to uphold the Rosenbergs' vision and carefully-crafted distinctive charm," said Richard Stroupe, owner of Saltwater Holdings.

The Hive's iconic 15 apartment-style suites offer contemporary interior design, full-size kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, laptop-friendly workspaces, and complimentary in-suite snacks, coffee, tea, and other beverages. The hotel is two blocks away from downtown Wilmington's riverfront and historic haunts, beloved breweries, and lots of other happening hot spots.

Local property management services company BlueStar Real Estate will manage The Hive.

"BlueStar has extensive experience with boutique hotel and commercial property management," said Kristin Kelly Freeman, owner of BlueStar Real Estate. "We're dedicated to making sure The Hive offers efficient and excellent hospitality to its guests."

Saltwater Holdings owns two other hotels in Surf City -- luxury hotel Saltwater Suites and the brand-new Saltwater Resort , opening April 2024.

In 2022, visitor spending in the Wilmington area surpassed $1 billion -- and just last year, the Milken Institute ranked the city in its top 10 "Best Performing Cities."

"We're excited to continue offering unique, unparalleled guest experiences in this thriving area," said Stroupe.

About The Hive

The Hive, located at 505 N. 2nd Street, is a premier boutique hotel in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Featuring 15 meticulously-crafted modern suites, The Hive ensures an intimate and elite guest experience.

