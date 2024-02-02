Saltwater Holdings Acquires Wilmington's The Hive Hotel

News provided by

Saltwater Holdings

02 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wilmington-based real estate holding company Saltwater Holdings announced its acquisition of local boutique hotel The Hive, located at 505 N. 2nd Street.

A local real estate family, the Rosenbergs, and developer, Kaylie O'Connor, originally opened the hotel in 2019. They bought the original building in 2009 and teamed up with local interior decorator Robin Hertzog to create rooms with unique furniture and artwork -- mixing modern styles and bright colors in a home-like atmosphere.

Continue Reading
The Hive Hotel Front
The Hive Hotel Front
The Hive Hotel Room
The Hive Hotel Room

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of The Hive and deeply honored to uphold the Rosenbergs' vision and carefully-crafted distinctive charm," said Richard Stroupe, owner of Saltwater Holdings.

The Hive's iconic 15 apartment-style suites offer contemporary interior design, full-size kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, laptop-friendly workspaces, and complimentary in-suite snacks, coffee, tea, and other beverages. The hotel is two blocks away from downtown Wilmington's riverfront and historic haunts, beloved breweries, and lots of other happening hot spots.

Local property management services company BlueStar Real Estate will manage The Hive.

"BlueStar has extensive experience with boutique hotel and commercial property management," said Kristin Kelly Freeman, owner of BlueStar Real Estate. "We're dedicated to making sure The Hive offers efficient and excellent hospitality to its guests."

Saltwater Holdings owns two other hotels in Surf City -- luxury hotel Saltwater Suites and the brand-new Saltwater Resort, opening April 2024.

In 2022, visitor spending in the Wilmington area surpassed $1 billion -- and just last year, the Milken Institute ranked the city in its top 10 "Best Performing Cities."

"We're excited to continue offering unique, unparalleled guest experiences in this thriving area," said Stroupe. 

For more information about The Hive and to make reservations, please visit

https://hivewilmington.com or contact 910-616-6097.

About The Hive
The Hive, located at 505 N. 2nd Street, is a premier boutique hotel in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Featuring 15 meticulously-crafted modern suites, The Hive ensures an intimate and elite guest experience.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Daniel Falkovic
202-970-9744
[email protected]

SOURCE Saltwater Holdings

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.