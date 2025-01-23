SaltWorks Debuts Exclusive Line of Specialty Salts for Food Industry & Private Label Markets

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltWorks®, a world leader in all-natural salts, today announced the launch of its newest portfolio of specialty salts developed exclusively for the food industry, private label packaging, and distribution through spice companies across the United States. This new product range showcases SaltWorks' dedication to innovation, quality, and consistency, reinforcing its reputation as a top supplier of gourmet and all-natural salts.

Harvested from the pristine Antarctic waters of Australia, our Pure Ocean® Sea Salt is the cleanest, brightest sea salt available. Every grain of SaltWorks® salt reflects our commitment to excellence, with bright, clean crystals free from impurities.

"We are thrilled to introduce these unique, premium salts to the market," said Mark Zoske, CEO at SaltWorks. "From artisanal Himalayan varieties to our naturally smoked blends, our latest offerings give food manufacturers, retailers, and specialty spice companies the flexibility they need to delight customers and stand out from the competition. Each salt is carefully selected and crafted to enhance flavor, support cleaner ingredient labels, and elevate the overall culinary experience."

SaltWorks' new specialty salts are meticulously sourced and produced to maintain the highest standards of purity. The company employs proprietary processes such as Optically Clean® technology, which uses advanced optics to remove impurities without chemicals or additives. This commitment to quality ensures each grain remains free from unwanted debris, delivering a truly premium product to SaltWorks' partners.

The new line also emphasizes customizable packaging and private label options, allowing spice companies and foodservice distributors to develop their own branded offerings. Whether it's a small artisan spice shop seeking an exclusive twist on classic sea salt or a large-scale restaurant group requiring high-volume, consistent quality, SaltWorks caters to businesses of every size.

SaltWorks' commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing plays a central role in its product development. In addition to providing unparalleled taste and texture, these salts are traceable back to their natural origins, reflecting the company's transparent, responsible approach to doing business.

For more information about SaltWorks' new specialty salts or to request samples, please contact Don Morin at [email protected] | (425) 885-7258 or visit www.saltworks.us.

About SaltWorks

Founded over two decades ago, SaltWorks® is the world's leader in premium, all-natural salts. Serving thousands of customers across multiple industries—from food manufacturing to personal care—the company is renowned for its innovative processes, strict quality standards, and extensive variety of specialty salts. SaltWorks continues to expand its product lines and capabilities, partnering with businesses worldwide to deliver the very best nature has to offer.

