Salty And Asbury Automotive Group Join Forces

"To fully embrace the potential of Embedded Insurance, Salty strives to work with dealer groups that push the boundaries of customer experience," said James Hall, Founder, and CEO of Salty. "Asbury is a pioneer in digitizing the car-buying journey, and we are delighted to be working with them."

Clicklane customers can now receive a bindable car insurance quote through Salty's top-rated carrier network , securing the insurance they need for their vehicle through a seamless experience driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Additionally, Asbury's market will expand beyond the traditional auto purchase.

"The partnership with Salty further proves our dedication to a complete digital experience while continuing to drive our omnichannel strategy," said CEO & President David Hult. "Asbury customers spend almost $350 million on insurance every year, and they deserve a state-of-the-art customer experience that includes the opportunity to protect their vehicle purchases."

"Salty is excited to launch this digital-first experience with Asbury on their Clicklane transactional software," said Toby Coleridge, Chief Product Officer at Salty. "Technology and analytics are at the core of what drives a great modern customer experience, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Clicklane while serving car shoppers nationwide."

More information is available at https://clicklane.com/insurance

