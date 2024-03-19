Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder John Kanski

KATY, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery announces the passing of its esteemed co-founder and visionary leader, John Kanski. John's untimely death is a profound loss to the company, its community, and all who knew him.

John Kanski was not only a co-founder but also a driving force behind Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery's success. His pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the company and the industry. Under his guidance, Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery has flourished into a beloved establishment known for its innovative approach and exceptional service.

"John's legacy at Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery is immeasurable," said Winn Claybaugh, Co-Founder at Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery. "His passion, creativity, and dedication to our customers set the standard for excellence. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, John was a cherished mentor, friend, and family man. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and two children during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to them and share in their grief.

While we mourn the loss of John, we are committed to upholding his vision and continuing his legacy. With the steadfast support of co-founder Winn Claybaugh, partner Gary Ratner, and our dedicated leadership team, Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery will honor John's memory by continuing to innovate and provide exceptional service to our customers.

We would like to express our gratitude to our stakeholders, franchisees, supplier partners, customers, and the broader community for their support and understanding during this challenging time. Together, we will ensure that Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery remains a beacon of innovation and excellence in John's memory.

Media Contact: Sally Facinelli – [email protected]

SOURCE Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery