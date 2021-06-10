Salty Welcomes Mike Maroone to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salty Dot Inc., the Embedded Insurance® technology company, today announced that Mike Maroone, former President, COO, and Board Member of AutoNation, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to be able to contribute to a company with such transformational potential as a member of the Board of Directors," said Mike Maroone. "Salty is making insurance easy and convenient for customers and dealerships alike. Dealers are starting to offer digital experiences to their customers through online purchases and paperless interactions – it is natural for them to offer Salty's Embedded Insurance."

Mike, the Lead Director at Carvana, has spent more than four decades in auto retail and currently serves as CEO of Maroone USA, which operates auto dealerships in various markets across Colorado and Florida. He also participates in multiple ventures in the automotive, healthcare, aviation, insurance, and real estate sectors.

He has been honored by Automotive News as an All-Star and one of the industry's 50 Visionary Dealers of all time and also received Time Magazine's Quality Dealer Award. In addition, Florida Atlantic University named Mr. Maroone "Entrepreneur of the Year," and he is a member of the Nova Southeastern University Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

"The unrivaled knowledge and experience that Mike brings to the table will be of enormous benefit as we work to grow our presence in the automotive market," stated James Hall, Founder and CEO of Salty. "Mike Maroone is an icon of the auto industry, and I am honored to work with him."

Mr. Maroone presently serves on three other boards: the board of MDH – a NYSE company, as chairman of Cleveland Clinic Florida – a non-profit academic hospital, and a Cleveland Clinic Enterprise board member.

