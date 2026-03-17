Salty's Water Sports Expands Treasure Coast Operations as the Only Official Sea-Doo Partner on the East Coast

Top-rated Florida watersports company announces expanded fleet of new Sea-Doo jet skis and pontoon boats across six Treasure Coast locations ahead of the 2026 summer season.

FORT PIERCE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salty's Water Sports, the premier boat and jet ski rental company on Florida's Treasure Coast, today announced the expansion of its rental fleet and guided tour operations across its six regional locations. As the only official Sea-Doo partner on the East Coast of the United States and a proud member of BRP's Uncharted Society, the family-owned company is setting a new standard for safety, equipment quality, and customer experience in the Florida watersports industry.

Boat Rentals in Jensen Beach Jet ski Rentals Jensen Beach

The expansion includes the addition of new 2026 model Sea-Doo personal watercraft and upgraded pontoon boats, available for hourly, daily, and multi-day rentals. Salty's Water Sports operates from its primary headquarters in Fort Pierce, with additional service locations in Jensen Beach, Sebastian, Port Saint Lucie, Stuart, and Vero Beach.

"Our mission has always been to provide families and thrill-seekers with the safest, most memorable experiences on the water," said the owner of Salty's Water Sports. "Being recognized as the only official Sea-Doo partner on the East Coast is a testament to our commitment to quality. We don't just rent equipment; we provide brand-new, top-of-the-line watercraft and expert guidance so our guests can explore the incredible marine life of the Treasure Coast with complete confidence."

The Treasure Coast is renowned for its crystal-blue waters and diverse ecosystem, making it a prime destination for eco-tourism and watersports. Salty's Water Sports caters to this demand by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Jet Ski Rentals: Featuring new Sea-Doo models starting at $99, with flexible multi-day options.

Featuring new Sea-Doo models starting at $99, with flexible multi-day options. Boat Rentals: A diverse fleet of pontoon boats and center consoles for family outings and fishing.

A diverse fleet of pontoon boats and center consoles for family outings and fishing. Guided Dolphin Tours: Expert-led excursions to observe Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in their natural habitat.

Expert-led excursions to observe Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in their natural habitat. Sunset Cruises: Relaxing evening tours showcasing the beauty of the Indian River Lagoon.

Relaxing evening tours showcasing the beauty of the Indian River Lagoon. On-Site Boating Licensing: Quick, 15-minute on-site Florida boating safety certification, allowing guests born after January 1, 1988, to legally and safely operate watercraft the same day.

Salty's Water Sports has built a formidable reputation, maintaining a 4.7-star rating on Google with over 1,200 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor, where it ranks as a top attraction in Fort Pierce. The company's dedication to excellence has also garnered national media attention, with features on Fox News, NBC, CBS, and USA Today.

"Safety and environmental stewardship are at the core of our operations," the owner added. "Every guest completes a comprehensive Personal Watercraft Safety Video covering eco-friendly practices and riding etiquette before hitting the water. We want to ensure the Treasure Coast remains beautiful for generations to come."

For more information about Salty's Water Sports, to book a rental or tour, or to learn about multi-day rental options, please visit https://www.saltyswatersports.com or call (772) 448-4516.

About Salty's Water Sports: Salty's Water Sports is a family-owned and operated watersports rental and tour company headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Serving six locations across the Treasure Coast, it is the only official Sea-Doo partner on the East Coast and a partner of the Uncharted Society. Salty's offers jet ski rentals, pontoon boats, center consoles, guided dolphin tours, sunset cruises, kayaks, and paddleboards. With a focus on safety, brand-new equipment, and exceptional customer service, Salty's Water Sports provides unforgettable aquatic experiences for locals and tourists alike.

Media Contact:

John Wright

Salty's Water Sports

Phone: (772) 448-4516

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.saltyswatersports.com

Address: 601 Seaway Dr, Ste 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34949

SOURCE Salty's Water Sports