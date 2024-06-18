Salud Healthcare Announces Expansion and Reinforces Its Position as the Premier Value Service Organization (VSO) in the U.S.

Expanding into New States, Salud Healthcare Sets the Standard in Value-Based Care

MIAMI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salud Healthcare, a trailblazer in value-based care, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into new states for 2025. As a pioneering Value Service Organization (VSO), Salud Healthcare continues to set the standard for primary care practices across the United States, providing unparalleled support and innovation in risk management and service delivery.

With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandating that all providers enter into value-based care agreements by 2030, the role of a robust, reliable partner has never been more critical. Salud Healthcare is uniquely positioned to help primary care practices navigate this transition with ease and confidence. By partnering with Salud Healthcare, providers are ahead of the curve and aligned with the best in the industry.

"Our mission is to be the backbone for primary care practices, ensuring their success in a value-based care setting," said Jonathan Gruner, CEO of Salud Healthcare. "Every provider deserves the opportunity to thrive, and an innovative approach to managing risk and delivering superior service sets us apart in the market. When you work with Salud Healthcare, it feels like we are part of your staff, deeply integrated into your operations and dedicated to your success."

Salud Healthcare's expansion underscores its commitment to bringing innovative solutions and exceptional service to a broader audience. This growth is a testament to the effectiveness of the Salud Healthcare model and the trust that payors and providers place in the company to manage their risk and drive their success in value-based care environments.

The VSO model features comprehensive risk management strategies that prepare providers to meet the demands of value-based care, optimizing both clinical outcomes and financial performance. Integrated support services offer everything from administrative assistance to advanced data analytics, making Salud Healthcare a true extension of the primary care teams it supports. Additionally, innovative care management approaches enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction while reducing costs through the latest healthcare technology and best practices.

This expansion positions Salud Healthcare to bring its unique value proposition to more providers, helping them achieve success in the evolving healthcare landscape. This growth reaffirms Salud Healthcare's position as a leader in value-based care and a trusted partner for both providers and payors.

Salud Healthcare is committed to being the leading partner for primary care practices nationwide, providing the tools, support, and innovation necessary to excel in a value-based care setting. As it expands into new markets, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes for providers and patients alike.

