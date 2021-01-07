Saluda Medical Announces Scientific Presentations at 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Meeting

ARTARMON, Australia, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical"), developer of the Evoke® Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System for the treatment of chronic pain, announced the scientific presentation schedule at the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society Virtual Meeting (NANS 2021) to be held January 15-16, 2021. The schedule includes four oral presentations, including an invited presentation with Lawrence Poree, MD, PhD, MPH, Director, Neuromodulation Service, Division of Pain Medicine at University of California San Francisco, as well as eight ePosters.

The Evoke Closed-Loop SCS System is the first and only SCS technology designed to measure the spinal cord's response to stimulation and make real-time, automatic adjustments intended to remain in the therapeutic range and provide long-term pain relief. The EVOKE investigational device exemption (IDE) study 12-month results published in The Lancet Neurology reported on preliminary pain outcomes through 12 months, as well as secondary outcome measures at 12 months such as quality of life, functional improvement, sleep quality, and opioid reduction.1

Chronic pain is a major public health concern on a world scale and NANS promotes multidisciplinary collaboration among clinicians, scientists, engineers and others to advance neuromodulation through education, research, innovation, and advocacy.

"NANS is one of the premier neuromodulation meetings during the calendar year and we are pleased to see the number of scientific presentations and posters sharing additional insights on the Evoke Closed-Loop System's outcomes," said John Parker, CEO of Saluda Medical. "In particular, we are excited to see data presented on 24-month results from the Avalon Study, pain and secondary outcomes measures from the EVOKE IDE study, and early results in real-world patients in Europe."

Below is a summary of the NANS 2021 Scientific Schedule for Closed-Loop Chronic Pain Therapy:

January 16, 1:30-1:38PM CST 24-Month Avalon Study Data Indicates Improved Pain Reduction with Decreased Opioid Use (Poster & Presentation) – Dr. Charles Brooker



January 16, 1:30-1:38PM CST Interconnectivity of Sleep and Pain: Long-Term Objective Sleep Quality Improvements with Closed-Loop SCS (Poster & Presentation) – Dr. Shrif Costandi



January 16, 1:46-1:54PM CST Closed-Loop SCS: EVOKE RCT Long-Term & Secondary Outcomes at 12 Months (Poster & Presentation) – Dr. Nagy Mekhail



On-Demand Can Closed-Loop Therapy Obviate Frequent Reprogramming? (Invited Presentation) – Dr. Lawrence Poree



ePoster Normalizing Quality of Life by Achieving High Responder Rates: Sub-analysis from the Evoke Study High Responders from the EVOKE Closed-Loop SCS Clinical Trial (Poster) – Dr. Sean Li



ePoster Closed-Loop Stimulation Minimizes Anatomical and Physiological Variability in SCS, Leading to Improved Long-Term Superiority (Poster) – Dr. Tim Deer



ePoster Health-Related Quality of Life Associated with Pain Health States in Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic Neuropathic Pain (Poster) – Dr. Rui Duarte



ePoster Using Evoked Compound Action Potentials to Determine Therapeutic Window and Maintain Long-term Stability of SCS (Poster) – Dr. Corey Hunter



ePoster Early results of First Patients, Treated with ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation in the Netherlands (Poster) – Dr. Harold Nijhuis

All presentations and ePosters are viewable on the NANS portal from January 15 to April 16, 2021.

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global neuromodulation company leading the development and commercialization of data-driven, personalized therapies for patients with chronic pain. The company's first product, Evoke®, is a closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system designed to treat chronic pain, a condition that affects more than 540 million people globally. SCS treats the condition by stimulating the spinal cord and altering the transmission of pain signals to the brain. Evoke is designed to optimize pain relief by measuring and recording each patient's unique response to stimulation, and makes millions of real-time adjustments per day to maintain a consistent level of therapy delivery for each patient and avoid periods of over- and under-stimulation that have historically challenged the performance of other SCS devices. To learn more, visit www.saludamedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/saluda-medical/.

CAUTION: Evoke is an investigational device in the United States. Evoke is limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. It is not available for sale in the United States.

1. Mekhail N, Levy RM, Deer TR, et al. Long-term safety and efficacy of closed-loop spinal cord stimulation to treat chronic back and leg pain (Evoke): a double-blind, randomized, controlled trial. Lancet Neurol. 2020;19(2):123-134.

