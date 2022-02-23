Saluda Medical Appoints Doug Godshall as Chairman of the Board

ARTARMON, Australia, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical"), a global medical device company on a mission to revolutionize the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced closed-loop technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Doug Godshall as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Godshall succeeds Chris Beare, who has chaired the Saluda Board since 2011 and will remain a member of the Board.

"We are very fortunate to have Doug's leadership on the Board of Directors," said Jim Schuermann, President and CEO of Saluda Medical. "His success in guiding companies that have developed and commercialized disruptive new technologies makes him a transformational addition to our Board. As our new Chairman, Doug will be an invaluable strategic advisor as we prepare to launch the Evoke® System in the U.S. following FDA approval and develop an emerging portfolio of neuromodulation therapies. On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Chris Beare for his visionary leadership and many significant contributions to Saluda over his eleven-year tenure as Chairman."

"I have admired the way in which Saluda has quickly established itself as a highly differentiated player in the neuromodulation space," said Doug Godshall. "I look forward to working with Jim and the entire Saluda team to leverage the company's solid foundation and recent clinical milestones to focus on further expanding the $2.5B+ neuromodulation market."

Mr. Godshall serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Shockwave Medical, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association and Chairman of the Board of Gala Therapeutics, a privately held medical device company that is dedicated to developing disease-modifying therapies for patients with pulmonary diseases. Previously, Mr. Godshall was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of HeartWare Inc., a revolutionary technology in the LVAD market where he led the organization from pre-commercial until the company was acquired in August 2016. Prior to HeartWare, Mr. Godshall held various executive and leadership positions at Boston Scientific, where he served as President of the Vascular Surgery Division, as a member of Boston Scientific's Operating Committee and as Vice President of Business Development.

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global company on a mission to revolutionize the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced closed-loop technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders. The company's first product, Evoke®, is the only ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system designed to treat chronic pain, a condition that affects more than 540 million people globally, by instantaneously reading, recording, and responding to the nerves' response to stimulation to provide continually optimized therapy. Evoke is an investigational device in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use. It is not available for sale in the United States and will not be available for sale until it is approved by the FDA. SCS is designed to treat chronic pain by stimulating the spinal cord and altering the transmission of pain signals to the brain. To learn more, visit www.saludamedical.com.

For Mr. Godshall's full bio, visit the Saluda Medical website: https://www.saludamedical.com/about/board-of-directors/

