Saluda Medical Appoints Jim Erickson as Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical, Inc. ("Saluda Medical"), a global medical device company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced closed-loop technologies, today announced the appointment of Jim Erickson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"I am thrilled to welcome Jim to Saluda and believe his proven track record across several financial leadership roles and broad medical device industry experience will add significant value to our organization as we continue to build our innovative platform and grow commercial operations for our first indication," said Jim Schuermann, President & CEO of Saluda Medical.  

In conjunction with Mr. Erickson's appointment, Greg Plamondon, the Company's prior CFO, will transition to the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) based in Sydney, Australia.

"Saluda has an exciting future ahead and I am pleased to join such a remarkable team at this important juncture," said Jim Erickson, CFO of Saluda Medical. "The company is well positioned fundamentally and strategically to further establish Saluda as a leader in neuromodulation and I look forward to contributing to efforts to accelerate already encouraging momentum."

Mr. Erickson brings more than 20 years of finance, accounting, and leadership experience to his new role at Saluda Medical. Most recently, he served as CFO and Head of Marketing at Monteris Medical, a medical device company focused on developing neurosurgical laser ablation capital and disposable systems. Prior to joining Monteris, Mr. Erickson held various roles of increasing responsibility at Tornier, including Vice President, Global Controller and Vice President, Global Finance. Following the announcement of Tornier's merger with Wright Medical in 2015, he also served as Vice President, Integration, where he was a member of the senior executive management team of the combined company and led the global Integration Management Office. He began his career in the assurance and advisory services practice with Ernst & Young, LLP and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Iowa. 

About Saluda Medical
Saluda Medical is a global company transforming patients' lives with disruptive neural sensing technologies designed to revolutionize the field of neuromodulation. The company's first product, the Evoke® System, is the only SmartLoop™ therapy with physiologic ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain. The Evoke® System automatically reads, records, and responds to the nerves' response to stimulation 4+million times a day to provide continually optimized therapy and is proven to be superior to open-loop SCS for the treatment of overall trunk and/or limb pain. 12-month results from the EVOKE study, the first double-blind randomized controlled trial (RCT) used in support of Premarket Approval (PMA) in spinal cord stimulation history, were published in The Lancet Neurology, 24-month results have been published in JAMA Neurology, and unprecedented 36-month data, demonstrating enduring and consistent pain relief results were published in Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. To learn more, including risks & important safety information, visit www.saludamedical.com/us/safety/.

Saluda and Evoke are registered trademarks owned by Saluda Medical Pty Ltd. 

