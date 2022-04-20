Saluda Medical Appoints Robert Palmisano to Board of Directors

ARTARMON, Australia, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical"), a global medical device company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced neural activation and sensing technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Palmisano to its Board of Directors.

"Bob's prolific experience as a public and private company CEO and extensive history in executive operational, financial, and strategic roles across several transformational medical device companies will be tremendously helpful for us as we scale the commercial launch of the Evoke® System in the U.S and pursue our pipeline of advanced neuromodulation therapies," said Jim Schuermann, President & CEO of Saluda Medical. "We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Bob to Saluda and believe he will add significant value to our board of directors."

"Saluda and the Evoke® System are well positioned to transform the neuromodulation space, and I am excited to join the company at such a critical juncture," said Bob Palmisano.

Mr. Palmisano is CEO and Chairman of $275M medical technology SPAC Priveterra Acquisition. Previously, Mr. Palmisano was President & CEO of Wright Medical Group, Inc., a position he held since September 2011 before being acquired by Stryker Medical for $5.3B in 2020. Prior to Wright Medical, he was President & CEO of ev3, Inc., a global endovascular device company, from April 2008 to July 2010, when it was acquired by Covidien plc. Prior to leading ev3, Mr. Palmisano was President & CEO of IntraLase Corp. from 2003 to 2007 and previously President & CEO of MacroChem Corporation from 2001 to 2003. Earlier in his career, he served as President & CEO of Summit Technology Inc. until it was acquired by Alcon Inc. Bob also held various executive positions at Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Mr. Palmisano currently serves on the RxSight Board of Directors, previously serving as the Chairman of the Board of Avedro, Inc. acquired by Glaukos Corporation in 2019 and served on the Board of Directors of Bausch & Lomb, ev3, Inc., Osteotech, Inc., and Abbott Medical Options, Inc. He holds a B.A. degree from Providence College.

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global company revolutionizing the field of neuromodulation with an emerging portfolio of therapies driven by advanced neural activation and sensing technologies designed to treat debilitating neurological disorders. The company's first product, the Evoke® System, is the only ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, intractable low back pain, and leg pain. The Evoke System instantaneously reads, records, and responds to the nerves' response to stimulation to provide continually optimized therapy and is proven to be superior to open-loop SCS for the treatment of overall trunk and/or limb pain. 12-month results from the EVOKE Study, the first double-blind randomized controlled trial (RCT) used in support of Premarket Approval (PMA) in spinal cord stimulation history, were published in The Lancet Neurology and 24-month results have since been published JAMA Neurology. Both studies are poised to set new clinical standards for long-term pain relief and improvements in physical and emotional functioning, sleep quality and health-related quality of life. Furthermore, there is promising data to show the Evoke System demonstrated a reduction in re-programming visits over time as well as eliminated the occurrence of explants due to loss of efficacy – which are significant challenges with current SCS therapies. To learn more, including the risks & important safety information, visit www.saludamedical.com/safety.

For Mr. Palmisano's full bio, visit the Saluda Medical website: https://www.saludamedical.com/about/board-of-directors/.

