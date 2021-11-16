Saluda Medical Expands Executive Leadership Team with Vision for Growth

ARTARMON, Australia, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical"), the pioneer in neuromodulation platform of closed-loop technologies designed to achieve unparalleled outcomes for patients suffering from neurological conditions, today announced the expansion of the Company's leadership team. Both executives bring years of professional accomplishments from the health technology industry and will play vital roles as the Company prepares for global commercialization.

Tim Benner will serve as Chief Commercial Officer and be responsible for the global commercial strategy and execution of Saluda's portfolio of advanced therapies. He will initially target spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain and later expand into other neuromodulation platforms developed to address unmet patient needs.

Kristin Caplice will serve as Chief Legal Officer and be responsible for overseeing Saluda's global legal operations, including all aspects of corporate governance and compliance, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and employment matters.

"Saluda is committed to advancing life-changing innovations across the neuromodulation spectrum, and both Kristin and Tim bring unique perspectives to commercializing disruptive therapies with little-to-no market precedent that have elevated the standard of care for patients around the world," said Jim Schuermann, CEO of Saluda Medical. "I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Kristin and Tim to a company of passionate individuals who have worked tirelessly for more than a decade to change the lives of people suffering from chronic pain."

Mr. Benner brings an extensive background in corporate strategy, marketing, sales, and general management acumen honed at medical device companies that have commercialized innovative therapies focused on elevating patient care. Prior to Saluda, he was with Edwards Lifesciences for nearly a decade as the company delivered patient-centered, disruptive innovation and global market leadership. Mr. Benner was on Edwards' Senior Leadership Team and held several senior roles in strategy, business development, marketing, and commercial operations throughout his career with Edwards. He later joined Abbott where he oversaw global marketing, strategy, and clinical training for the Structural Heart Division. As GM of Abbott's US commercial business, he oversaw sales, marketing, therapy development, and the P&L for an advanced portfolio of hyper-growth platforms such as the MitraClip therapy. Most recently, Mr. Benner operated as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies where he oversaw multiple businesses with global market leadership positions that drove nearly $1B in revenue. Mr. Benner holds an MBA from the Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine, and completed post-MBA coursework at the University of Southern California and executive development programs at Kellogg and Harvard.

Ms. Caplice has extensive General Counsel leadership experience with high-tech companies, advising executive teams and boards of directors on a broad range of strategic, operational, legal and regulatory matters, including intellectual property, corporate compliance, enterprise risk management and corporate social responsibility. Prior to joining Saluda, Ms. Caplice was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Global Head of Compliance for Bruker Corporation, a life science instruments and diagnostic solutions company. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, she oversaw all aspects of public company governance, securities law and corporate compliance, global merger and acquisition transactions, corporate finance initiatives, and data privacy. Before joining Bruker, she was Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for Cimpress, a mass-customization company, Assistant General Counsel at Analog Devices, a leader in the semiconductor industry, and Senior Corporate Counsel and Director of Corporate Governance at Boston Scientific. Ms. Caplice holds a JD from Harvard Law School and a BA in Government from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global medical device company focused on patient outcomes, science, and engineering to transform the neuromodulation industry with a platform of closed-loop technologies that optimize therapy by reading, recording, and responding to the nerves' response to stimulation. The company's first product, Evoke®, is the only ECAP-controlled closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system designed to treat chronic pain, a condition that affects more than 540 million people globally. SCS treats the condition by stimulating the spinal cord and altering the transmission of pain signals to the brain. Saluda's proprietary Evoke System is the only closed-loop SCS system designed to maintain individualized, consistent therapy by precisely controlling spinal cord activation through real-time customization of waveforms on every evoked compound action potential (ECAP) at the same rate as the stimulation frequency (At stimulation frequency of 40 Hz, 40 adjustments are made each second, 3.5 million adjustments per day, and 1.2 billion adjustments per year). To learn more, visit www.saludamedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/saluda-medical/ .

