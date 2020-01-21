Saluda Medical Highlights Multiple Presentations Featuring Evoke® ECAP-Controlled, Closed-Loop SCS System at NANS Annual Meeting

ARTARMON, Australia, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Medical Pty Limited ("Saluda Medical") today announced that data from multiple studies evaluating the company's Evoke® ECAP-Controlled, Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System for the treatment of chronic pain will be featured in multiple presentations – including eight oral presentations and award of Best Clinical Abstract – during the upcoming North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) 23rd Annual Meeting, being held January 23-26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Evoke is the first closed-loop SCS system that is designed to measure the spinal cord's response to stimulation (via ECAPs, or evoked compound action potentials) and adjust on every pulse to optimize activation within the patient's therapeutic window.

Oral presentations by leading pain specialists will feature results out to 12 months from the Evoke U.S. Pivotal Study, which were recently published in The Lancet Neurology. These results were awarded The Best Clinical Abstract by NANS and will be presented on the podium by Timothy Deer, MD, President and CEO of The Spine & Nerve Centers in Charleston, WV and Past President of the International Neuromodulation Society. In addition, final results out to 24 months from the Avalon multicenter chronic study will be presented. Other presentations by Evoke study investigators will include discussions of various sub-analyses from the Evoke data.

John Parker, CEO of Saluda Medical, commented, "We look forward to hearing from investigators who will be sharing long-term results out to 12 months from the U.S. Evoke Pivotal Study and out to 24 months from the Avalon study. We are honored to have the studies of our device given such attention as NANS represents a meaningful opportunity for leading clinical neurologists and pain specialists to share scientific and medical developments in the treatment of pain."

Details of the presentations include:

Oral Presentations

• Avalon Study: Long-Term Impact of ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS on Pain, Patient Wellbeing and Clinical Practice

º Session: Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation

º Presenter: Marc Russo, MBBS DA (UK) FANZCA FFPMANZCA

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 6:50-7:00 a.m. PT

º Location: Neopolitan Ballroom 1-2

• Sleep Quality Improvements Observed in the Evoke Study of ECAP Measurement and ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS

º Session: Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation

º Presenter: Shrif Costandi, MD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 7:00-7:10 a.m. PT

º Location: Neopolitan Ballroom 1-2

• Therapeutic Levels and Variability of Spinal Cord Activation: Closed-Loop v. Open-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

º Session: Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation

º Presenter: Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 7:10-7:20 a.m. PT

º Location: Neopolitan Ballroom 1-2

• Defining the Therapeutic Window for Spinal Cord Stimulation using Evoked Compound Action Potential (ECAP) Recordings

º Session: Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation

º Presenter: Kasra Amirdelfan, MD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 7:20-7:30 a.m. PT

º Location: Neopolitan Ballroom 1-2

• "High Responders" to Neurostimulation Show Greater Clinical & Overall Meaningful Response in Patient Reported Outcomes

º Session: Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation

º Presenter: Corey Hunter, MD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 7:30-7:40 a.m. PT

º Location: Neopolitan Ballroom 1-2

• ECAP-Controlled Closed-Loop SCS: Double-Blind, Randomized Trial for the Treatment of Chronic Pain: 12-month Outcomes

º Session: What's in the Signal? The Value Underlying Closed Loop Stimulation

º Presenter: Timothy R. Deer, MD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 4:35-4:45 p.m. PT

º Location: Octavius Ballrooms 12-16

º Award: Selected as Best Clinical Abstract Award

• Neurophysiology of the Human Spinal Cord in Patients with Chronic Neuropathic Pain During SCS

º Session: What's in the Signal? The Value Underlying Closed Loop Stimulation

º Presenter: Stefano Palmisani, MD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 4:45-4:55 p.m. PT

º Location: Octavius Ballrooms 12-16

• Long-Term Robustness of Evoked Compound Action Potentials (ECAPs) as a Physiological Monitoring Tool

º Session: Spinal Cord Stimulation Programming: Opening the Blackbox

º Presenter: Lawrence Poree, MD, PhD

º Time: Saturday, January 25th; 4:45-4:55 p.m. PT

º Location: Pompeian Ballrooms 1-4

Paper Poster Session Presentations

• Understanding the Effect of Titrating Medication with SCS Using Evoked Compound Action Potentials (ECAPs)

º Presenter: Steven M. Rosen, MD

º Time: Friday, January 24th; 5:00-7:00 p.m. PT

º Location: Group 6 – Novel Waveforms #43

• Evoked Compound Action Potentials (ECAPs): Helping to Understand Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

º Presenter: Sean Li, MD

º Time: Friday, January 24th; 5:00-7:00 p.m. PT

º Location: Group 6 – Novel Waveforms #44

For more information, please visit the Saluda Medical Booth #628 at NANS 2020.

About Saluda Medical

Saluda Medical is a global medical device company focused on patient outcomes, science, and engineering to transform the neuromodulation industry with a platform of closed-loop technologies based on the evoked compound action potential (ECAP). Saluda's first device, Evoke®, is the first ECAP-Controlled, Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System. Evoke is designed to measure the spinal cord's response to stimulation (ECAP), adjust on every pulse to optimize activation within the patient's therapeutic window, and maintain long-term results through ECAP control as demonstrated in the Avalon Study and Evoke Study. In the EU, Evoke is CE Marked and commercially available. In the U.S., Evoke is currently under investigation through the first double-blinded, randomized, controlled U.S. pivotal study in SCS and is not commercially available.

Saluda Medical is a privately-held company with headquarters in Artarmon, New South Wales, Australia and offices in Bloomington, MN, USA and Harrogate, UK. To learn more, visit www.saludamedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/saluda-medical/.

