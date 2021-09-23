Saludsa Adopts Shift Claims Automation

PARIS and BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced that Saludsa, Ecuador's leading prepaid medical services provider, and one of Latin America's largest health insurers, will deploy Shift Claims Automation. One of the solutions comprising the Shift Insurance Suite, Shift Claims Automation will allow Saludsa to significantly increase the number of claims settled without the involvement of claims professionals, improving the claims experience for all plan participants.

Since its founding in 1993, Saludsa has taken a "patient first" approach to health insurance which encompasses both tending to the health of its clients and promoting healthy lifestyles. As important, the insurer is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service which includes the development and introduction of new products and services as well as implementing technology designed to remove friction from the claims process.

"At Saludsa we are incredibly proud of our track record of innovation and the positive impact it has had on our members," explained Álvaro Zambrano, Saludsa Operations Vice-president. "We believe that our work with Shift will help us create an automated claims process that is fast and efficient, while at the same time making it easier for claims professionals to spend time with those clients who may need a little more attention."

Saludsa is applying Shift's decision automation and optimization capabilities to reimbursement activities for customer using the Saludsa app. A powerful combination of Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and insurance-specific algorithms provide the Saludsa app with the ability to understand the information entered by customers, aligned to knowledge about the policy and the medical services provided to settle reimbursements quickly, fairly, and accurately.

"Saludsa is one of the premier health insurance carriers in Latin America and the company has demonstrated an incredible appetite for using advanced technology to deliver an exceptional customer experience," stated Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Through the adoption of Shift Claims Automation, Saludsa is yet again demonstrating how it can 'be there' for its members."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native decision automation and optimization solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Addressing several critical processes across the insurance policy lifecycle, the Shift Insurance Suite helps insurers achieve faster, more accurate claims and policy resolutions. Shift has analyzed billions of insurance transactions to date and was presented Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Claims Solutions for Insurance Market Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.shift-technology.com.

About Saludsa

Saludsa is a prepaid medical service company, founded and based in Ecuador with more than 28 years in the market. Saludsa has 30% of market share and is the leader in its category. The company´s mission is to take care of its clients health and promote a healthy lifestyle in the Ecuadorian society. Saludsa is passionate for giving an exceptional service to its customers, therefore Saludsa is always innovating by implementing technological solutions to let the company pursue its mission.

