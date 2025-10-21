SALUK & CO. WINS AT THE 2025 OMMA AWARDS

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent advertising agency, SALUK & CO., with offices in Long Island City, Queens won an OMMA Award for "Best Native: Campaign or Single Execution" for its work with Widow Jane Bourbon, beating out Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Direct TV in the category. (The agency was also a finalist for "Best Content Marketing Campaign"). The work featured Widow Jane's distillery in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and told the story of how the small-batch craft distillery is at the cutting edge of crafting fine spirits, while establishing its legacy as one of the cornerstones of the Red Hook, Brooklyn neighborhood.

SALUK & CO. President, Peter Saluk, accepting the OMMA Award for "Best Native: Campaign or Single Execution" for client, Widow Jane Bourbon

"You can't do great work without great clients." said agency President, Peter Saluk, when accepting the award. "Widow Jane's ethos of operating through a lens of attitude and intensity, and giving a middle finger to the mundane, matched our agency's constant pursuit of creative ways to tell a brand's story."

The OMMA awards, now in their 21st year, honor the best in Online Media, Marketing and Advertising for the year, with 58 categories across the media & marketing space. The awards feature agencies and brands of all sizes, and the awards event took place in the legendary Cutting Room in Manhattan, New York City.

SALUK & CO. is an agency founded by ex-PepsiCo marketer, Peter Saluk, who also spent time at Grey Advertising, Deutsch Advertising, esteemed design studio Karlssonwilker, and Team Detroit (Ford's agency rebranded to GTB.) SALUK & CO. specializes in media planning & buying, specifically in the CPG, Liquor, Wine, Spirits, Hospitality and Tourism advertising. The agency prides itself on merging human talent with AI and data to produce campaigns that are genuinely engaging and deliver brand awareness, perception, and most importantly, sales.

To view the award-winning Widow Jane advertising program, please click here:

https://www.nytimes.com/paidpost/widow-jane/at-the-edge-of-brooklyn-whiskeys-new-frontier.html

For more information on SALUK & CO. and their roster of work please visit https://www.salukandco.com

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Peter Saluk

347-640-0179

[email protected]

SOURCE SALUK & CO.