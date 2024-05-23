Salus GRC Celebrates Remarkable First Year of Operations

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus GRC, a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its first anniversary in business. Since its inception, Salus GRC has exceeded expectations, demonstrating exceptional growth and establishing itself as a trusted partner for private fund managers, registered investment advisers, and other financial services firms.

Salus GRC attributes its success over the past year to its comprehensive and multi-pronged approach to strategy, focusing on people, process, and partnerships. Founded by industry veterans Bill Mulligan (CEO and Board Member) and Chris Lombardy (President), along with Pete Wilson (COO) and Alan Binder (CFO), the company has leveraged years of industry experience to deliver unparalleled service and support to its clients.

"We are incredibly proud of what Salus GRC has achieved in its first year," said Bill Mulligan, CEO of Salus GRC. "Our commitment to attracting world-class professionals, implementing robust processes, and fostering strategic partnerships has been instrumental in our success. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar in the GRC consulting and technology space."

Salus GRC has seen remarkable growth in its first year, expanding from a team of 4 to a vibrant firm of nearly 50 professionals dedicated to excellence. The company's commitment to client relationships has seen them bring on over 175 clients, managing an impressive $250B in AUM. Notably, they've successfully launched their Regulatory Compliance and Cybersecurity service lines, with ESG assessment services on the horizon. Their tech platform, Beacon, is now fully operational, enhancing client experiences.

"We believe that our unique approach to GRC consulting, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, has set us apart in the industry," said Chris Lombardy, President of Salus GRC. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and driving positive outcomes for our clients."

In addition to its exceptional team and robust service offerings, Salus GRC has also prioritized strategic partnerships as a key component of its growth strategy. By collaborating with leading organizations and industry experts, the company has been able to expand its reach and deliver even greater value to its clients.

As Salus GRC marks its first anniversary, the company looks ahead with optimism and excitement for the future. With a strong foundation in place and a clear vision for continued growth and success, Salus GRC is poised to redefine the GRC consulting space for years to come.

For more information about Salus GRC and its services, please visit www.salusgrc.com.

Media Contact: Salus GRC Bill Mulligan, CEO [email protected] (475) 888-4006

