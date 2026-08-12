Salus Scientific Launches Clinical Insights Series to Advance Real-World Evidence in Occupational Radiation Protection

Inaugural publication highlights early clinical experience with AeroShield™ at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and introduces a new framework for evaluating engineering controls in procedural medicine.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific today announced the launch of its Clinical Insights Series, a new publication platform designed to share real-world clinical experience, practical implementation lessons, and emerging evidence supporting occupational radiation protection in procedural medicine. The inaugural publication features the first prospective formative clinical evaluation of the AeroShield™ Enhanced Radiation Protection Device (ERPD), conducted at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare under the direction of William Dixon, MD.

The Clinical Insights Series was developed to bridge the gap between scientific publication and day-to-day clinical practice by providing physicians, radiation safety professionals, hospital administrators, and procedural teams with practical evidence on the implementation and performance of innovative radiation protection technologies.

"ERPDs should be evaluated by more than their ability to reduce radiation exposure," said Dan Lormon, VP Medical Affairs and Engagement, Salus Scientific. "To drive meaningful adoption, they must demonstrate consistently low occupational radiation exposure, integrate seamlessly into clinical workflow, and provide protection across a broad range of procedures. Our Clinical Insights Series was created to help hospitals evaluate these technologies through a more clinically meaningful lens."

The inaugural report summarizes findings from a prospective observational evaluation involving 61 consecutive fluoroscopically guided procedures, assessing AeroShield's performance across multiple procedure types while measuring occupational radiation exposure at four clinical staff positions. The evaluation established several important early clinical benchmarks:

Low occupational radiation exposure per procedure , including an average normalized dose of 0.83 mrem per case for the primary operator , 0.23 mrem for the scrub technologist , and 0.09 mrem for the sedation nurse, outside the lead aprons . (p<0.001)

, including an average normalized dose of , , and . (p<0.001) 100% procedural utilization , with AeroShield remaining in place throughout every evaluated procedure, including diagnostic coronary angiography, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), right heart catheterization, and peripheral interventions.

, with AeroShield remaining in place throughout every evaluated procedure, including diagnostic coronary angiography, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), right heart catheterization, and peripheral interventions. Seamless workflow integration, with the clinical team reporting minimal impact on patient preparation, room turnover, or procedural access, while achieving proficiency after approximately one to two procedures.

Unlike many previous evaluations of enhanced radiation protection devices that focus primarily on percentage reductions in radiation exposure, the Clinical Insights Series emphasizes clinically relevant endpoints such as occupational dose per procedure, procedural versatility, and workflow integration—metrics that better reflect how ERPDs perform in routine clinical practice.

"Occupational radiation exposure has always been something we accepted as part of practicing interventional cardiology," said William Dixon, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Principal Investigator of the evaluation. "What impressed me most was how quickly AeroShield became part of our normal workflow. After only a couple of cases, the team wasn't thinking about the device, we were simply focused on the patient. That's important because the best safety technology is the technology clinicians will actually use."

The Tallahassee publication represents the first installment of Salus Scientific's expanding evidence-generation program. Future editions of the Clinical Insights Series are expected to feature additional clinical experience from leading cardiovascular centers and will continue to explore AeroShield's role across increasingly diverse procedural environments.

"Our goal is to contribute meaningful clinical evidence that advances occupational radiation safety across procedural medicine," added Lormon. "As our multicenter clinical program expands, the Clinical Insights Series will provide physicians and hospitals with practical insights that extend beyond traditional study endpoints and help define the future of ERPDs in the flouroscopy lab."

The inaugural Clinical Insights Series publication, The AeroShield™ Clinical Evaluation at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare: Early Clinical Experience and Establishing a Clinical Benchmark for Occupational Radiation Dose Per Case, is now available from Salus Scientific. Read the full AeroShield Clinical Insights Paper here

About Salus Scientific

Salus Scientific is redefining occupational radiation protection through innovative and comprehensive radiation safety solutions designed to protect physicians, staff, and patients without compromising procedural workflow. Guided by its mission to Engineer Safer Labs. Without Compromise., Salus partners with healthcare organizations to advance occupational wellness through clinically driven innovation, education, and evidence generation.

Media Contact

Dan Lormon

VP, Medical Affairs and Engagement

415-980-0255

SOURCE Salus Scientific