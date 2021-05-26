Salute Memorial Day Around the Grill with Beyond Meat & eMeals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer fun is officially underway with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Meal inspiration leader eMeals and Beyond Meat have the perfect, easy-to-prepare cook-out menu for your celebration, featuring tasty, plant-based brats and Italian sausages. The "Memorial Day Celebration" menu is available in the eMeals app and offers everything you need for a festive gathering around the grill with family and friends.

Let's get cooking!: Kicking off the festivities with Marinated Mozzarella and Melon Skewers, the flavor-packed holiday menu features plant-based brats and sweet Italian sausages topped with Creamy Mustard Sauce and Horseradish Cream, a tasty Sweet Potato Salad with fresh cilantro, peppers, and roasted pepitas, and an authentic Key Lime Pie. Each item can be prepared in a snap, and the sauces, sides, and dessert can be made ahead, saving you even more time.

Self-shop or online grocery: Shopping for your holiday celebration is ultra-simple! Just select the dishes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app, and eMeals will instantly create a shopping list that you can use in-store at your local grocery via your smartphone. Or tap for pickup or delivery from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B, or retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It's the fastest and easiest way to shop for everything you need for the holiday weekend.

Ready, set, go! If you're not already an eMeals subscriber and want to celebrate your Memorial Day in style, sign up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com. You can choose from 15 dinner plans for different eating styles, including Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, and more. Then, download eMeals' free mobile app to access recipes, step-by-step instructions, and its shopping list functionality. You'll find the Memorial Day Celebration menu in the app's Occasion Plan.

Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month and enable users to mix and match recipes from any meal plan every week. Subscribers save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan. The service's ability to simplify meal planning, provide recipe variety, and save time by reducing trips to the grocery store also doubles the number of meals eaten at home, helping subscribers reap the benefits of family mealtime.

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily, and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

