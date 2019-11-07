Salute Mission Critical Ranked 183 for Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute Mission Critical today announced it ranked 183rd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Salute Mission Critical grew 600% during this period.

Salute's Chairman, Lee Kirby, credits the value of veterans in the data center industry and the need for services with military precision with the company's 600% revenue growth. He said, "This is a significant milestone for our company as our record growth means we have provided a better quality product to the industry, by tapping into a previously ignored, highly valuable resource pool, and at the same time given thousands of military veterans a chance to start a new career. The positive impact this will have on the industry long term will be enormous as the industry continues to suffer from a critical lack of talent and Salute has a proven sustainable model."

Salute Mission Critical transforms military veterans into world class data center technicians and as a result is now a premier IT Data Center Lifecycle services company. While Salute ranked 183rd overall, it is significant to note that in the Communications/Networking category, they were the 6th fastest growing company.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service, it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Salute Mission Critical

Salute Mission Critical transforms military veterans into world class data center technicians and as a result is now a premier IT Data Center Lifecycle services company. Clients around the world rely on Salute to deploy, manage, and decommission data center sites with consistent high quality results. Our ability to recruit, train, and support our teams is unique and applied in a highly effective manner to fulfill your requirements anywhere. Learn more at https://saluteinc.com .

Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Salute Mission Critical

Related Links

https://saluteinc.com

