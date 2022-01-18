SALUTI TO CAMPANIA'S RESTAURANT AND CAMPANIA'S MARKET AND ITALIAN SPECIALTIES

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giorgio Petruzziello is building an impressive resume of successful suburban downtown redevelopment projects that honor the history and integrity of the community, while creating robust mix-use public centers bringing jobs and vitality to places that had become overlooked and lacking spirit. Petruzziello is pleased to announce that he has aligned with Westwood native Mike DiSarro to bring Campania's Restaurant and Italian Market as an anchor tenant for Westwood's Islington Center renovation project.

"This is the final piece of a puzzle five years in the making," said Petruzziello. "I could not be happier to have Mike as a tenant bringing great dining and a fine Italian specialty food market to this deserving community. There are so many dishes and ingredients coming our way—I can't wait for my first of many meals at Campania's."

"I'm beyond excited to bring a piece of my Italian roots back to my hometown and the community that holds a special place in my heart," added Mike DiSarro. "This is a project I've waited a lifetime to complete. My hopes for Campania's are that it will become the local neighborhood spot for the community to gather with family and friends for generations to come."

Westwood residents and those from neighboring towns will soon have access to the much-needed Campania's Market and Italian Specialties which will boast a deli case full of imported and domestic Italian cold cuts and cheeses, an expansive salad bar, a fine selection of olives, olive oils, pasta, fresh produce, and a dizzying array of take-away options for a quick on-the-go meal or a leisurely pranzo tranquillo. A catering division will be ready to pack you up for a day or weekend at the beach or a special occasion closer to home.

Next door, the traditional Italian food at Campania's Restaurant, "will have you feeling right at home with homemade pasta dishes and regionally inspired Italian cuisine," said Mike DiSarro. "The restaurant will feature a modern, contemporary Italian feel with a full bar, open-format dining space and intimate private dining available for a wide variety of occasions." Both locations will have outdoor seating space during the warmer months for residents to take their Campania's experience al fresco and to ease parking and potential traffic, Campania's will provide valet parking.

The much-anticipated development is mere months from completion, bringing good news for the community: A vibrant combination of residential and retail spaces that gracefully respect the history of the town, while adding contemporary amenities mirroring the success of nearby Boston, Cambridge, and other Gateway city projects.

Media inquiries:

Public Relations

Peggy Rose Public Relations

617-835-7673

[email protected]

peggyrose-pr.com

SOURCE Campania's Restaurant and Italian Market